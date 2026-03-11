Aaron Philo Signs with Florida Gators: Transfer QB's Journey from Georgia Tech to Gainesville (2026)

In a significant move that has caught the attention of college football fans, Aaron Philo, a redshirt freshman quarterback previously with Georgia Tech, has officially committed to the Florida Gators. This transfer is noteworthy as he ranks as the 18th best quarterback in On3’s transfer portal standings, making him a player to watch.

Originally hailing from Georgia, Philo served as the primary backup to Haynes King at Georgia Tech, who notably finished 10th in the recent Heisman Trophy voting. Over his time at Georgia Tech, Philo accumulated impressive stats, throwing for 938 yards along with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by rushing for 95 yards over 16 carries across two seasons.

Philo's decision to enter the transfer portal on January 2 came shortly after he forged a solid connection with his offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner. Faulkner, who recently transitioned to Florida Gators as their offensive coordinator, had a considerable influence on Philo’s development during his time in Atlanta.

Complicating matters for the Gators, DJ Lagway, who started 19 games for Florida across two seasons, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal as well. This move left a vacancy at the quarterback position that Faulkner and his team were eager to fill. In his time as a starter, Lagway managed to complete 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards, notching 16 touchdowns against 14 interceptions in the last season. As a true freshman, he added another 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, giving him a starting record of 10 wins to 9 losses.

Interestingly, although the coaching staff did not make significant efforts to retain Lagway, they showed strong interest in bringing Philo on board, who is seen as a perfect fit for Faulkner’s offensive strategies.

As Philo joins the Gators, he is set to face competition for the starting quarterback position. He will go head-to-head with Tramell Jones, who made a notable impression as a true freshman last season, as well as 2026 4-star recruit Will Griffin, among potentially other candidates. Currently, it seems that both Philo and Jones are the frontrunners for the coveted starting role. Reports from On3’s Steve Wiltfong reveal that Jones has already begun to impress the new coaching staff during initial meetings after re-signing with the Gators on December 30.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 220 pounds, Philo saw action in five games during his freshman year and participated in only two games in 2025, allowing him to preserve his redshirt status. Notably, in one game last season, he threw for 373 yards, achieving 1 touchdown and 1 interception during a decisive 59-12 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Georgia Tech held Philo in high regard and made substantial efforts to retain him; however, he decided to pursue new opportunities, leading to his announcement on December 16 that he would be entering the transfer portal. Now, he will follow Buster Faulkner to Gainesville, officially becoming a Gator.

During his high school career at Bogart’s Prince Avenue Christian, Philo was recognized as a 3-star recruit and set a remarkable state record for passing yards in Georgia, totaling an astounding 13,922 yards. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Trevor Lawrence, the current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.