Aaron Nola's Road to Redemption: Overcoming Injuries and Aiming for a Bounce-Back Season (2026)

Aaron Nola feels tougher and more ready than ever as Phillies spring training opens, and that confidence isn’t coming from thin air. For the fourth straight year, Philadelphia fans are wondering if this is the season the team finally seizes a World Series bid in 2026, and Nola’s presence at the top of the rotation is central to that hope.

If you’ve stuck with this franchise the long haul, you know what a drought feels like—the sting of an 11-year playoff drought paired with the electricity that comes when a World Series game finally lands on the mound. Nola’s arc from averaging about 194 innings per season (2021–2024) to pitching only 94 1/3 frames in 2025 sets the stage for a determined comeback in 2026.

The 2025 campaign was a rough one for Nola: a 1-7 record with a 6.16 ERA across nine starts before a May ankle sprain sent him to the injured list. While rehabbing in June, he endured a stress fracture in a rib. He returned in August for eight more starts, yet only three of them featured fewer than four earned runs allowed.

On NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Phillies Talk, Nola reflected on the ankle issue: it lingered longer than expected, and he hadn’t fully grasped how much he relied on that ankle to push off and rotate during deliveries. The experience taught him a lot about his body and what it takes to rebound.

By the end of 2025, Nola felt whole again. In his final regular-season outing, he held opponents to two hits and one earned run over eight innings. Still, he didn’t leave the offseason with a mystery: he adjusted his training to arrive in Clearwater stronger and earlier than usual.

“The offseason went well,” Nola said. “I started ramping up a bit sooner, got into throwing and workouts earlier. I didn’t rush it, just eased into it. I typically take around two and a half months off from throwing to let everything repair, but this time I felt good starting earlier and felt stronger as spring approached.”

As preparations accelerate toward the regular season, expectations are sky-high. Some view the Phillies’ offseason as lukewarm, even with re-signings like Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Yet Nola sees a team that can win it all.

See Also Brett Phillips Returns to Tampa Bay Rays: From Player to Fan Ambassador

“That’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “This group is exceptional, and we know it. People wanted fresh faces, but what we did—re-signing J.T. and Kyle—was for a reason. They’re core teammates and top players we rely on.”

The Phillies are a 95-win club with back-to-back NL East titles, a remarkable trajectory given where they started. Nola is candid about this franchise’s path from rebuilding to relevance.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but I’ve seen the stark contrast from spring trainings during rebuilding years where a playoff berth felt unlikely, to moments late in the season—August or September—when disappointment loomed because the postseason slipped away,” Nola recalled. “Then came 2022, we found our stride, and nobody expected us to reach the World Series and Game 6. Today, the expectation isn’t surprise; it’s a belief we’re good and capable of winning, but we still have to go out and prove it.”

For Nola, the formula is simple but demanding: stay healthy, deliver consistent performances, and keep the team’s veteran core connected and focused. He acknowledges that despite experience, nothing is guaranteed—division titles aren’t handed out, and the path to the playoffs requires steady execution and mutual trust built over years.

“We’re not guaranteed to win the division or reach the playoffs,” he said. “We must stick to our plans, play the way we know we can, and rely on the chemistry we’ve built together over time.”

Watch the full interview with Aaron Nola on Phillies Talk: