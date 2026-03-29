The story of Aaron Judge's recent performance is nothing short of extraordinary, and it might just be one of the most remarkable peaks in MLB history for a right-handed hitter. But here's where it gets controversial—how do we truly measure greatness at this level?

Kevin Winterhalt, a dedicated writer for Pinstripe Alley since April 2021 and a graduate student focusing on U.S. Diplomatic History at the University of Colorado Boulder, breaks down Judge’s impressive run with fascinating stats. According to MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince, Judge has been dominating since 2022, with his offensive output reaching levels that very few players in history have ever matched.

For instance, over the last three full seasons, Judge has finished with an OPS+ of at least 200 each year—that's an astronomical statistic. To put this into perspective, since the integration of Major League Baseball, only four seasons in total have seen a right-handed hitter achieve a similar feat. Even more impressively, Judge has managed three seasons where he hit at least 50 home runs and posted an OPS+ of 200. In the entire history of baseball, only three other seasons by right-handed sluggers have matched this combination. These numbers put Judge firmly in the conversation with the game's all-time elite. Are we witnessing the peak of a truly historic career, or perhaps something even more exceptional?

Switching gears, the legendary Alex Rodriguez's career is as complex as it is remarkable, as highlighted by Jason Jones of The Athletic. A-Rod, who ranks fifth all-time in home runs and has won three AL MVP awards, has not been without controversy. His admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs and his suspension in 2014 cast long shadows over his accomplishments. Yet, in later interviews, Rodriguez revealed how therapy helped him find clarity and atonement. Notably, three MLB teams approached him about completing his quest for 700 career home runs by returning for one final season. Rodriguez, however, chose to retire as a Yankee at 696 homers—a decision that speaks to how much his identity and legacy mean to him.

Meanwhile, the Yankees' roster continues to evolve. Matt Sullivan from The Sporting News reports that Anthony Rizzo, the team’s longtime first baseman, might still have some playing days ahead. Despite hanging up his cleats, Rizzo is reportedly considering playing for Italy in the forthcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC), with Ned Colletti, who manages Team Italy, reaching out to him. For Rizzo, this tournament could serve as a fitting finale to a storied career.

And speaking of Yankees alumni, MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk shares that Andrew Heaney, a left-handed pitcher who was part of the team from 2021, has announced his retirement after a notable career. Drafted ninth overall in 2012, Heaney’s journey included moments like his unique appearance in the iconic Field of Dreams Game. Despite a tough stint with the Yankees, where he posted a 7.32 ERA over 35.2 innings, Heaney found success with the Dodgers and later with the Rangers, helping them clinch the World Series title in 2023. Congratulations to Heaney on a career that exemplifies resilience and perseverance, proving that even seasoned veterans leave a lasting impact on the sport.

In the end, these stories about Judge, Rodriguez, Rizzo, and Heaney illustrate the diverse paths and accomplishments of baseball players—some reaching historic heights, others choosing their own moments to step away. But here’s the question: How do we truly define greatness in baseball? Is it stats, impact, or something more personal? Share your thoughts below—do you agree with the measures of success presented here, or do you see greatness through a different lens?