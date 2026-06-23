Aaron Glenn's Take on Jets' Lack of Primetime Games: 'You Earn the Right' (2026)

The Jets' Prime-Time Absence: A Symptom of a Larger NFL Narrative

What immediately strikes me about the New York Jets' 2026 schedule is not just the absence of prime-time games, but what that absence symbolizes. In a league where visibility is currency, being shut out of the spotlight feels like a quiet indictment. Personally, I think this isn’t just about the Jets—it’s a reflection of how the NFL rewards relevance, both on and off the field.

Earning the Right: More Than Just a Slogan



Aaron Glenn’s comment about “earning the right” to prime time is more than coach-speak. It’s a blunt acknowledgment of where the Jets stand in the NFL hierarchy. What makes this particularly fascinating is the subtext: the Jets aren’t just missing prime-time games because of scheduling quirks; they’re missing them because they haven’t proven they belong there. From my perspective, this is the NFL’s version of meritocracy—harsh, unforgiving, and utterly transparent.

But here’s where it gets interesting: the Jets’ 3-16 record in their last 19 night games suggests prime time hasn’t exactly been their friend. If you take a step back and think about it, maybe this schedule is a blessing in disguise. It’s easier to rebuild in the shadows than under the glare of national scrutiny. What many people don’t realize is that consistency—not flash—often lays the foundation for long-term success.

The Psychology of the 1:00 p.m. Slot



Fourteen of the Jets’ 16 games are at 1:00 p.m. ET. On the surface, it’s a scheduling footnote. But dig deeper, and it’s a metaphor for the team’s current identity: reliable, predictable, and slightly overlooked. In my opinion, this routine could be exactly what the Jets need. After years of prime-time failures, a season of early kickoffs might help reset the team’s culture.

What this really suggests is that the NFL isn’t just scheduling games—it’s curating narratives. The Jets’ afternoon-heavy slate isn’t an accident; it’s a message. One thing that immediately stands out is how this mirrors the league’s broader trend of prioritizing teams with star power, winning records, and drama. The Jets? They’re none of those things—yet.

The Flexibility Factor: A Double-Edged Sword



The possibility of a Week 18 prime-time game or an earlier flex is the NFL’s version of a participation trophy. It’s a carrot, not a guarantee. Personally, I think this is where the Jets’ narrative could take a turn. If they surprise everyone and become competitive, that flex becomes a reward for progress. But if they falter? It’s just another reminder of how far they have to go.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this flexibility underscores the league’s obsession with storytelling. The NFL doesn’t just want good games—it wants dramatic games. The Jets, right now, aren’t part of that story. But if they can string together a few wins, they could rewrite the script.

Broader Implications: What the Jets’ Schedule Says About the NFL



If you ask me, the Jets’ prime-time shutout is a microcosm of the NFL’s larger identity crisis. The league is increasingly prioritizing entertainment over tradition, star power over team building. Teams like the Jets, stuck in a cycle of mediocrity, are left on the sidelines—literally. This raises a deeper question: in a league that thrives on spectacle, is there still room for the underdogs?

From my perspective, the Jets’ schedule is a reminder that the NFL is a results-driven business. Sentimentality doesn’t sell tickets or drive ratings. What matters is winning, and the Jets haven’t done enough of that. But here’s the silver lining: every team, no matter how low they’ve fallen, has a chance to climb back. The Jets just need to start earning their right—one 1:00 p.m. game at a time.

Final Thoughts



The Jets’ absence from prime time isn’t a punishment—it’s a challenge. Personally, I think this could be the wake-up call the franchise needs. In a league where visibility is everything, being invisible might just be the motivation they’ve been missing. If they can turn this season into a statement, next year’s schedule might look very different. But for now? They’re exactly where they’ve earned to be.