Aaron Donald's NFL Return? Rams' Myles Garrett Trade Sparks Comeback Rumors | NFL News (2026)

Aaron Donald's potential return to the NFL has sparked excitement and speculation, especially after the Los Angeles Rams' blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year's comeback from retirement is a fascinating prospect, but it's not without its challenges. With Donald turning 35 and out of the league for two years, the question remains: could he still be the dominant force he once was? The Rams' financial constraints and the potential reworking of Garrett's contract further complicate matters. While the idea of pairing Donald with Garrett is enticing, it may not be as straightforward as it seems. The NFL landscape is ever-evolving, and the Rams' current situation raises intriguing questions about the future of their defense and the potential impact of Donald's return.