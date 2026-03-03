Aaron Carter's Legacy: A Battle Over Finances and Family (2026)

Aaron Carter's Mother Accuses Ex-Fiancée of Unlawful Funds Withdrawals, Sparking Legal Battle

In a heated legal dispute, Aaron Carter's mother, Jane Schneck, has accused his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, of making unauthorized and potentially illegal withdrawals from the late pop star's accounts. The controversy stems from a complex web of financial claims and the value of Aaron's name, image, and likeness.

The dispute began when Jane filed court documents challenging the final accounting for Aaron's estate. She expressed concerns about the accuracy of the report submitted by the court-appointed estate administrator. Jane's primary argument revolves around the perceived undervaluation of Aaron's intellectual property. She believes that Aaron's name, image, and likeness were significantly more valuable than what was initially listed in the estate's records.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jane claims that Melanie launched a website in early 2023, using Aaron's name and likeness to promote merchandise. This move allegedly continued for a period of two months, from November 7, 2022, to November 29, 2022, during which Melanie made substantial financial transactions totaling $24,530.57 from Aaron's accounts. Jane's legal team argues that these actions constitute illegal withdrawals.

Jane's offer to purchase the rights to Aaron's name and likeness for $30,000 was reportedly rejected by the estate administrator, who Jane believes is biased in favor of Melanie. This decision has further fueled Jane's determination to protect her grandson's financial future. She seeks to remove Melanie from her role as trustee of Prince's trust and prevent her from controlling Aaron's valuable intellectual property rights.

Melanie, however, refutes these claims, stating that Jane lacks knowledge of Aaron's financial affairs. She asserts that Aaron gifted her the LOVE business, as he mentioned on Instagram Live, and that they had joint accounts. The situation has sparked a heated debate, leaving many to question the validity of each party's arguments and the potential impact on Aaron's legacy.