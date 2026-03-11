Aari McDonald's Injury: How the Breeze Miss Her Versatility and Experience (2026)

The unfortunate injury to Aari McDonald has left the LA Breeze in a tough spot. McDonald, a key player for the team, suffered yet another setback during the 2025 WNBA season, adding to the team's mounting injuries. Despite making her Unrivaled debut, her time on the court was cut short due to another injury, leaving the team with only five players. This loss is more than just a short-handed issue; it's a significant blow to the team's depth and strategy.

McDonald's absence is particularly challenging because she filled a crucial role as a backup ball handler for Paige Bueckers. Bueckers, an exceptional player, averages an impressive 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, leading the Breeze in minutes, points, field goals, and assists per game. However, she also needs rest, and that's when the team faces challenges without McDonald. While Kate Martin and Rickea Jackson can handle the ball, neither has extensive experience playing the point guard position at the pro level. This becomes evident when the team faces pressure from opponents like the Phantom, as seen in their recent game in Philadelphia.

The Phantom's defense was relentless, forcing 11 turnovers and showcasing their strength on the perimeter when Bueckers was out. Tiffany Hayes, Kelsey Plum, and Natasha Cloud were always pressuring Kate Martin when she had to bring up the ball, and Jackson was the only other true source of playmaking. The team's turnover issues, averaging a league-high 11.6 turnovers per game, could have been mitigated with a more experienced point guard in the rotation. McDonald, with her 4.7 assists per game average for the Fever, would have been a valuable asset in navigating the Phantom's pressure and reducing turnovers.

The Breeze's struggles with turnovers and the lack of a seasoned point guard are significant concerns. While the team's youth and inexperience contribute to these issues, the absence of McDonald's skill and experience leaves a gaping hole in their strategy. As the season progresses, the team will need to adapt and find solutions to address these challenges, especially when it comes to managing the pressure of opponents like the Phantom.