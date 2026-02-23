Aamir Khan's Hilarious Reaction to Sunil Grover's Impersonation | Bollywood (2026)

In a vibrant display of admiration, Aamir Khan recently showered praise on the talented comedian Sunil Grover, highlighting his skill as more than just a mimic. Over the years, Sunil has captivated audiences with his uncanny ability to imitate various Bollywood stars, including icons like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and of course, Aamir Khan himself. In a memorable episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil's impersonation of Aamir had both the actor and the audience roaring with laughter. During an interview with Free Press Journal, Aamir couldn’t help but express his appreciation for Sunil, describing him as "so, so talented."

Aamir elaborated on Sunil’s abilities, pointing out that he is not merely skilled at mimicking gestures or voices; rather, he possesses a profound understanding of human behavior. "You know, I'm getting asked that so often nowadays, but I have to say that Sunil is incredibly talented. I genuinely enjoy watching him perform. He doesn’t just mimic your gestures or your voice; Sunil takes it further," Aamir noted. He emphasized that Sunil delves deeper into understanding how someone thinks and would typically react in various situations, showcasing a remarkable depth in his performances. "I've seen him impersonate me, and he does a fantastic job with Salman as well as many other actors. His talent is immense. That last show on Kapil's? My God, I was in stitches! He’s truly amazing," Aamir added, underscoring Sunil’s impressive range.

During his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, alongside guests Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Sunil once again showcased his comedic genius by channeling Aamir’s characteristic interactions with the paparazzi. He expertly mimicked Aamir's distinctive speaking style, wardrobe choices, and even his mannerisms while walking. Adding to the humor, Sunil playfully questioned Kartik about his single status, humorously dubbing himself "knees bees Aamir."

Following this, Aamir collaborated with Sunil for a humorous promotional video for the film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. In this amusing clip, the duo engaged in a playful competition to determine who embodies the ‘real Aamir.’ A behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir's team captured his priceless reaction to Sunil's spot-on impersonation, further illustrating the chemistry between the two.

As for Aamir's cinematic endeavors, he recently starred in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), a sports comedy-drama directed by RS Prasanna. This film serves as a spiritual successor to his acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, and features Genelia Deshmukh in a prominent role. Additionally, Aamir made a brief appearance in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a project that he also produced. Looking ahead, Aamir is set to embark on his next production, titled Ek Din, which will feature his son Junaid Khan alongside actress Sai Pallavi.