A24's Texas Chainsaw Massacre: New TV Series & Film Development Explained! (2026)

Get ready for a chilling twist on a classic! A24, the renowned production company, has secured the rights to the iconic horror franchise, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and is gearing up to bring a TV series and a new film to life. But here's where it gets controversial... The question arises: will the new adaptations stay true to the original's gritty, transgressive nature, or will they take a more mainstream approach?

The TV series, led by the talented JT Mollner (known for his work on 'Strange Darling' and 'The Long Walk'), will explore the dark world of the Chainsaw Massacre. Mollner, who is not attached to the new film, expressed his excitement about honoring the existing folklore while offering a fresh perspective. He stated, "I’m not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a perfect film." This sentiment raises an intriguing point: how will the new series navigate the delicate balance between paying homage to the original and adding something unique?

The executive producers, including Glen Powell, Dan Cohen, Roy Lee, and Steven Schneider, bring a wealth of experience to the table. Powell, in particular, highlighted the significance of the franchise, saying, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of my favorite films." But will the new series capture the essence of the original's bold and transgressive nature?

The new film, still in its early stages, has sparked curiosity. Will it be a faithful remake or a reimagining? The producing team, including Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy, has a challenging task ahead. They must decide whether to stay true to the original's gritty realism or take a more mainstream approach. This decision could significantly impact the series' reception.

As the project unfolds, fans will be eager to see how A24 navigates the delicate balance between honoring the past and pushing boundaries. Will the new adaptations live up to the iconic status of the original? The answer lies in the creative decisions made by the production team. So, what do you think? Will the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre series and film capture the essence of the original, or will they take a different path? Share your thoughts in the comments below!