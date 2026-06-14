A19 Crash LIVE: Massive Closure Northumberland – What Happened and What to Expect (2026)

A19 Crash LIVE: Road Closed in Both Directions After 'Serious' Crash

A19 Crash: Road Closed in Both Directions After 'Serious' Crash

A section of the A19 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash this morning. The road is currently shut between the A1231 at Hylton Grange, Sunderland, and the A184 at Testos Roundabout.

It is believed that a vehicle has crossed over into the opposite carriageway, leading to the emergency services' presence at the scene. The road is closed in both directions, and diversions have been put in place.

National Highways has confirmed that diversions are in place and that Northumbria Police are at the scene. We will provide live updates on the incident as more information becomes available.

Emergency Services at the Scene

Emergency services are still at the scene of the collision, and we are awaiting further details from them.

What Have the Emergency Services Said?

We have contacted Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service for more information. We will publish their updates here as soon as we receive them.

Empty A19 in Area of Closure

This picture shows the closed part of the road.

Diversions in Place

Drivers traveling northbound are advised to divert locally. Those traveling southbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit Testos Roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A184 towards Felling.

At White Mare Pool Interchange, take the 1st exit onto the A194(M) towards Washington.

Exit at J1 and take the 1st exit onto the A182.

At Galleries North Interchange, take the 1st exit onto the A1231 and rejoin the A19 southbound at Hylton Grange Interchange.

Traffic Officers at Scene

The road has been closed since the early hours of the morning.

Closure Could Last for Several Hours

According to National Highways, the A19 is closed in both directions between the A183 (Sunderland) and the A184 (Testos) northbound, and the A184 (Testos) and A1231 (Hylton Grange) southbound, following a serious collision that occurred shortly after 3 am this morning. A vehicle has crossed over from one side of the carriageway to the other.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that collision investigation work will be taking place, therefore the incident is expected to be protracted and in place for several hours. National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are also in attendance assisting with traffic management.

What Do We Know So Far?

National Highways described it as a serious incident, stating that a vehicle has crossed over from one side of the carriageway to the other.

Where Did the Crash Happen?

The road is closed from the A1231 Sunderland Highway (North Hylton) to the A184 Newcastle Road (Testos Roundabout).

The Road is Closed in Both Directions

The A19 is closed in both directions near Sunderland. The crash occurred on Sunday morning, and police are at the scene. This incident highlights the importance of road safety and the potential impact of such accidents on traffic flow and emergency services response times.