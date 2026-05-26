A1(M) Southbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near York (2026)

A major motorway shutdown is causing chaos in North Yorkshire! But why?

The A1(M) southbound lanes have been closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, leaving commuters and travelers frustrated. This incident occurred just after the junction for York (junction 44), a critical exit point for many. The closure extends to junction 43, the Hook Moor Interchange for the M1.

Here's the timeline: National Highways reported the closure at approximately 1 pm, with an update at 3 pm stating that two lanes had reopened. However, the damage was already done, with seven miles of congestion causing delays of up to an hour.

West Yorkshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene, working diligently to manage the situation. A diversion route is in place, but drivers are urged to check www.trafficengland.com for the latest updates and information.

And this is where it gets interesting: while accidents are unfortunate, the location of this incident raises questions. Is this stretch of road known for its safety issues? Could better signage or road maintenance have prevented this? These are the discussions that matter for the safety of future travelers.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Do you think more could have been done to prevent this closure? Let's spark a conversation about road safety and infrastructure!