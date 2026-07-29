A West London Townhouse Tour: Eclectic Style & Artful Interiors (2026)

In the heart of west London, a townhouse stands as a testament to its owner's unique and eclectic style. This home, once a blank canvas, has been transformed into a vibrant and personalized space, reflecting its owner's journey and experiences. The story of this house is one of careful restoration and creative expression, where every corner tells a tale of its owner's artistic vision and love for interior design.

The previous owner, a good friend of the current resident, had lived in the house for decades, leaving it largely unchanged. This presented an opportunity for the new owner, Bodil, to infuse her personality into every room. With the main floors undergoing a thorough renovation, Bodil and her family temporarily relocated to the basement while the house was rewired, replumbed, and straightened out, preserving its character and charm.

Bodil's background in the art world and her career in sourcing art for homes have contributed to her impressive collection, featuring works by renowned artists like Keith Tyson and Damien Hirst. Her passion for art is evident throughout the house, but rather than letting the art dictate the design, Bodil focused on creating a harmonious backdrop. She strategically places her art in neutral spaces like the hallway, allowing it to blend seamlessly with the overall aesthetic.

One of the standout features is the kitchen, where an old butcher's block meets rich, chocolatey brown cabinetry. The repaintable units and moonstone worktops offer versatility, allowing Bodil to change the color scheme as her tastes evolve. The Italian vintage pendant light adds a touch of vintage charm to the space.

The first-floor sitting room showcases Bodil's eclectic style. The creamy white walls provide a perfect canvas for a pair of Keith Tysons, an exquisite chandelier by Stuart Haygarth, and a mix of furniture from various cultures. This room embodies Bodil's sense of displacement, reflecting her experiences living abroad and her desire to create a space that feels like a melting pot of influences.

Bodil's color choices are bold and unexpected. The bluey-green gloss framing the doorway to the study and the uplifting yellow dressing room are prime examples. These colors add a touch of vibrancy and energy to the house, creating a sense of joy and optimism. The yellow room, in particular, serves as a sanctuary, evoking the feeling of sunshine and warmth.

The bedroom is a tribute to Bodil's love for holidays and travel. Inspired by trips to Tuscany and Morocco, the warm terracotta walls create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Her daughter's bedroom, in contrast, is a nod to island life, with a blue palette reminiscent of the film Mamma Mia.

Bodil's connection to her family's furniture-making heritage is evident in the driftwood-style bedside tables she designed for the house. Her creativity extends to the fabrics, as she designed a few pieces herself, showcasing her attention to detail and commitment to finding unique materials.

This townhouse is more than just a home; it's a living, breathing work of art. Bodil's thoughtful restoration and creative expression have transformed it into a space that reflects her personality and experiences. Every room tells a story, and the house itself becomes a canvas for her artistic vision, making it a truly inspiring and unique residence.