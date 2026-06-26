A Week of Parliamentary Chaos: What's Next for Australia's Coalition? (2026)

Australian politics is heating up, and the stage is set for a dramatic showdown! The past week has been a rollercoaster, with political theatrics that would rival any Shakespearean play or daytime soap opera. But amidst the Liberal-Nationals' ongoing chaos, a crucial decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has shifted the spotlight onto the Albanese Government's economic policies.

The RBA's Interest Rate Hike: The central bank's decision to raise interest rates has grabbed everyone's attention. As the May budget approaches, all eyes are on Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Will he consider a significant overhaul, perhaps even touching on the sensitive topic of capital gains tax? This potential reform could be a game-changer, but it's a delicate tightrope walk for the government.

Coalition Negotiations: Adding to the drama, the deadline set by Sussan Ley for the Liberal and Nationals to reunite as a coalition is fast approaching. Will this political marriage be salvaged, or will it end in a bitter divorce? Both sides must decide if they're willing to compromise, but will they find common ground?

Patricia Karvelas and Fran Kelly, along with ABC's political expert David Speers, dissect these pressing issues on 'Insiders: The Party Room'. They'll leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth. And if you have a pressing political question, don't hold back! Send in your voice recordings, and you might just hear your query answered during Question Time.

But here's where it gets intriguing: will the government opt for bold economic reforms, or will they play it safe? And what concessions, if any, will the Liberal and Nationals make to reunite? These questions are at the heart of Australia's political saga, and your opinions matter. So, what's your take on these unfolding events? Share your thoughts and let the discussion begin!