A Unique Wedding Story: Oscar de la Renta and an Intimate Ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch (2026)

In a heartwarming tale of love and unique wedding planning, Alexa Yarnell and Owen Huelsbeck share their journey from law school buddies to beachside betrotheds. Their story begins in the bustling streets of downtown Los Angeles, where a chance encounter at Casey’s Irish Pub sparked a connection that would endure the challenges of the pandemic and lead to a wedding that was as intimate as it was unforgettable. But here's where it gets controversial... Alexa and Owen's decision to elope at San Ysidro Ranch was not just a choice for privacy; it was a deliberate step away from the traditional wedding, one that reflected their shared values of criminal justice reform and a desire to forge their own path. And this is the part most people miss... While many couples dream of a grand ceremony, Alexa and Owen's story is a testament to the power of personal connections and the joy of celebrating love in a way that feels true to who they are. So, what do you think? Is there a right or wrong way to plan a wedding? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

A Unique Wedding Story: Oscar de la Renta and an Intimate Ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch (2026)

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