A Sweet Escape: How This Couple Found Their Dream Life Through Honey Harvesting (2026)

The power of serendipity and a bold leap of faith have led Joel and Natalie Shave to a life that's as sweet as honey. Their journey from corporate life in Brisbane to becoming beekeepers in the countryside is a testament to the allure of nature and the pursuit of a slower, more fulfilling existence.

A Life-Changing Encounter

It all began with a chance conversation about bee pollination, a topic that sparked Natalie's curiosity and aligned perfectly with her and Joel's desire for a change. This serendipitous moment set them on a path less traveled, one that would lead them to a life of working with their hands, immersed in nature.

The Adventure-Seeking Couple

Natalie and Joel are no strangers to embracing new experiences. Their 20s were a whirlwind of travel and exploration, taking them across the globe from Melbourne to the Philippines, Spain, and the Netherlands. This spirit of adventure and their openness to change were key factors in their decision to leave their corporate jobs and seek a different lifestyle.

A Perfect Fit

Beekeeping, with its hands-on nature and connection to the environment, was an ideal fit for the couple. Natalie's passion for nature and Joel's contentment in working with his hands made this transition feel natural. The idea of producing honey, a pure and authentic product, was appealing, and they quickly immersed themselves in learning the craft.

A Fortuitous Turn of Events

The unexpected eviction from their home served as a catalyst, pushing them to take the leap into beekeeping full-time. This twist of fate, coming on the heels of their decision to pursue a change, felt like a sign, a confirmation that they were on the right path.

A New Beginning in Coolamon

The Shaves settled in Coolamon, a small town outside Wagga Wagga, and established their honey business, Waggle & Round. The region's natural abundance, with its eucalyptus trees, nutrient-rich soil, and the Murrumbidgee River, provided the perfect environment for their bees and their honey production.

The Rewards of a Slower Pace

The couple relishes the fresh air, the space, and the slower pace of country life, a stark contrast to their previous corporate existence. Their daughters, Lucy and Vivien, have adapted happily to their new surroundings, and the family enjoys the fruits of their labor, both literally and metaphorically.

A Dream Come True

The Riverina's natural wonders have made their beekeeping venture a dream come true. The diverse flavors of their all-natural eucalyptus honey, ranging from dark river red gum to lighter yellow box tree, are a testament to the region's richness. The authenticity of their product, unfiltered and preserving all its natural enzymes, is a point of pride and a key factor in its appeal.

A Bright Future

As they look ahead, the Shaves envision a bright future for their family business. With plans to expand their hive numbers and pollination services, they are excited about the growth and success they've worked hard to achieve. Their story is a reminder that sometimes the greatest rewards come from taking a leap of faith and embracing a life less ordinary.

Conclusion

The Shaves' journey is a beautiful example of how a simple conversation can lead to extraordinary life changes. Their story inspires us to listen to our instincts, embrace the unknown, and create a life that aligns with our passions and values. It's a sweet reminder that sometimes the best things in life are the ones we least expect.