A's Ballpark in Las Vegas: Construction Update - Progress and Future Plans (2026)

Imagine a $2 billion sports palace rising from the desert sands, transforming the iconic Las Vegas Strip. That's exactly what's happening with the Oakland Athletics' new ballpark, and the progress is nothing short of breathtaking. But here's where it gets even more exciting: the construction is ahead of schedule, with key elements taking shape at a remarkable pace.

Two of the stadium's four main levels now encircle the 9-acre site, a testament to the sheer scale and ambition of this project. A’s president Marc Badain, clearly impressed, shared that the lower concourse deck has been poured from the third-base foul pole, with work extending into right field as of Wednesday. “It’s amazing how fast they are going,” Badain remarked, highlighting the rapid progress since his visit just the previous Friday.

The second-level concourse is also taking shape, poured from the third-base foul pole and moving toward first base. Interestingly, 84% of the stadium’s seating will be positioned between the foul poles, ensuring fans are closer to the action than ever before. As of Wednesday, approximately half of the ballpark’s decks had been poured, marking a significant milestone.

Looking ahead, steelwork in the stadium bowl is set to begin in March, with five of the six buttresses supporting the roof expected to be completed by month’s end. The final buttress is slated for spring completion, paving the way for the roof’s steel framework to start rising in June. “The frame of the building will really start to take shape in the summertime and early fall,” Badain explained.

Escalators will arrive on-site in the coming weeks, with installation soon to follow. The project is a hive of activity, employing 400 to 500 workers daily, who have already logged an impressive 196,000 work hours.

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One of the most striking features will be a massive steel-curtain glass wall filling the gap between the lower concourse ends, offering spectators a breathtaking view of the Strip. Steve Hill, chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, is equally impressed. “They’re doing a fantastic job,” he said, though he reminds us that while the structure may look nearly complete in a year, there’s still extensive detail work to be done.

And this is the part most people miss: the A’s have already applied for over $1 billion in building permits with Clark County, with 11 applications totaling $1.02 billion. Three permits—for foundations, concrete structure, and primary steel and seating—have been issued, while others, including the $500.6 million core and shell permit, are pending.

Supplemental permits for precast steel, seating, electric conduit, deep underground conduit, and cold form metal framing have also been filed, with some already approved. This proactive approach ensures the project stays on track for its grand unveiling.

As construction continues, the A’s will provide updates at next week’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting. But here’s a thought-provoking question: With such rapid progress and massive investment, will this stadium redefine the fan experience in Las Vegas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!