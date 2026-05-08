A Mother's Story: From Cupcakes to Shelter in Dubai's Conflict (2026)

A peaceful Saturday morning in Dubai took an unexpected turn, leaving a lasting impression on those who call the United Arab Emirates home.

For Lucy Cormack and her family, the day began with a lighthearted celebration of their daughter's half-birthday, a moment of joy and innocence. Little did they know, this ordinary day would end with them seeking shelter in a basement car park, a stark contrast to the carefree morning they had envisioned.

The weekend's assault on Iran by the US and Israel brought the horrors of war uncomfortably close to the Gulf states, shattering the illusion of safety and peace that had prevailed until now.

On the iconic Palm Jumeirah, where Lucy and her family reside, the atmosphere grew tense as the first booms echoed through the air. Initially, the sounds were merely a cause for curiosity, but as the windows shook in the late afternoon, the potential threat became all too real.

Lucy's friends, living in other parts of Dubai, had heard the sounds of missile intercepts hours earlier, describing the noise as if it were in their own backyards. As news spread through local WhatsApp groups and videos circulated, the reality of the situation became increasingly clear.

Reports of explosions in neighboring Abu Dhabi and at least one fatality added to the growing sense of unease. Verifying information on social media was challenging, and reliable sources were scarce.

As the sun set on the Palm, another loud boom shook the windows, changing the mood among the community. The iconic man-made island, known for its luxury and opulence, revealed a different side—a community of families from around the world who had chosen Dubai as their haven.

For these families, the weekend's events challenged Dubai's reputation as a safe haven. As Lucy put her daughter to bed, she noticed ribbons of smoke outside their windows. Fire had engulfed the nearby Fairmont Hotel, a mere kilometer away from their home and their daughter's swimming lessons.

Videos quickly spread, showing what appeared to be a drone heading towards the hotel. Whether it was falling debris or a drone, the incident felt uncomfortably close, prompting Lucy and her family to gather a few essentials and join other families in the underground car park, unsure of their next steps.

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Advice came from various sources—contacts, work associates, and friends of friends. Ultimately, they decided to leave the Palm, guided by an informed source who suggested it was the most likely area to bear the brunt of falling debris. They sought refuge at a friend's place for the night.

Even there, the booming sounds of aerial intercepts continued. Reports of evacuations at Dubai International Airport and suspected debris falling on their local park and the Burj Al Arab added to the sense of uncertainty.

Shortly before 1 a.m., their phones rang with the first emergency alarm, warning of potential missile threats and recommending immediate shelter away from windows and open areas. The news that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed only added to the surreal nature of the situation.

As Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated on CNN, these were wholly unprecedented times for the UAE. Months of behind-the-scenes efforts to encourage dialogue and avoid conflict had failed, and the jarring booms continued to reverberate across Dubai.

The UAE's defense system had intercepted an astonishing number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones over the weekend, but the cost was high. Three people lost their lives in separate incidents caused by falling shrapnel, and at least 58 others were injured.

As the relative calm returned on Sunday afternoon, with food delivery services resuming and a sense of normalcy returning, it was a stark reminder that the true impact was being felt in Iran, where the real challenge was only beginning.

For Lucy and many others in the UAE, this was a brief encounter with conflict, close enough to be unsettling but a reminder of their fundamental safety. It served as a stark reminder of the everyday reality for those living through genuine and lasting conflict.

Lucy Cormack, a former journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, now resides in Dubai, offering a unique perspective on this unprecedented situation.