A Letter to My Son: Chelsea Gray's Basketball Journey and Family Life (2026)

Imagine a world where being true to yourself wasn’t always easy. That’s the world I grew up in, Lennox, and it’s one of the reasons I’m writing this letter to you, my incredible son, on your second birthday. You’re growing up so fast, already looking like a three-year-old (and yes, I’m totally okay with raising a future point guard!). Your curiosity and joy light up every day, whether you’re ‘helping’ me in the kitchen, climbing on your stool to chop vegetables, or washing dishes with a determination that melts my heart. Watching you discover the world, finding new passions and interests, is the greatest gift of parenthood. Who knows what you’ll become, but I’m honored to be your front-row fan as you figure it out.

You already know ‘Mommy does basketball,’ and you take the chaos of games and locker rooms in stride. It’s surreal to see you laughing with the team, completely unfazed by the world I navigate. When I started my career, bringing kids to games wasn’t the norm, especially for women athletes. The balancing act of motherhood and professional sports was—and still is—a visible struggle. But here’s where it gets controversial: I never doubted bringing you along. You were always meant to be part of this journey.

Let me tell you how your mom and I met—it’s a story straight out of a rom-com. Thirteen years before you were born, I was a freshman at Duke, on break in Cali. I spotted your mom playing basketball at Long Beach State and asked my friend, ‘Who’s that?’ Days later, at a Sparks game, I literally bumped into her on the stairs. We laughed, connected instantly, and later that night, I found a friend request from ‘Tipesa’ on Facebook. We were friends first, then tried dating, but life got in the way—different coasts, different lives. It wasn’t until 2013, when our paths crossed again in Berkeley, that it felt like fate. By my last semester at Duke, we made it official.

And this is the part most people miss: Growing up, I couldn’t fully be myself. It was a secret I carried, even at Duke. I didn’t come out to my parents or friends until I met your mom—she gave me the courage. But back then, there was so much to lose by sharing your truth. That’s why, on the night of the WNBA draft, one of the biggest moments of my career, your mom couldn’t be by my side. I called her from the green room, and her excitement over the phone was everything. She’d been with me through the highs and lows, and that night was just the beginning.

Fast forward to 2018, six years before you were born. I was playing for the Sparks, and on a sunny day in LA, I proposed to your mom on a boat surrounded by our closest friends. She said yes without hesitation! Weeks later, she surprised me by proposing back. On November 1, 2019, I married my best friend. In my vows, I said, ‘I found someone I can fall in love with every day.’ It’s her wit, her strength, her magnetic personality that I fell for—the same woman I bumped into at the Staples Center all those years ago.

Now, in 2026, as I reflect on my career and your second birthday, I’m stunned by how fast time flies. Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: How many of our choices truly shape our lives? For me, leaving LA for Vegas was one of those moments. I was nervous, leaving what felt like home, but trusting my gut led to a championship with the Aces in 2022. Becky Hammon, our coach, unlocked a new level in me—she trusted my vision, and it empowered me to play like never before.

You’re growing up surrounded by strong women athletes, and I hope that when you read this, you’ll understand how much of a gift this life is. Right now, you’re just a little boy who loves Finding Nemo, basketball, and tackling everything in sight. You’re confident, curious, and fearless—qualities I cherish. Maybe you won’t remember these moments, but I will.

My hope for you, Lennox, is that you’ll grow up in a world more open-minded than mine. That you’ll chase your dreams boldly, make great memories, and leave your mark. For now, I’m just grateful to share this ride with you, X-man.

Love you always,



Mom