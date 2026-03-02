A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Exploring the Stunning Filming Locations in Northern Ireland (2026)

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', is set to captivate audiences once again, but this time, it's not just about the gripping story. The series' filming locations in Northern Ireland have sparked excitement and curiosity, with many praising the choice of setting. 'The story could only be filmed in Northern Ireland,' enthuses Robert Dowling, a fan and tour guide, highlighting the region's natural beauty and its ability to bring the story to life. But here's where it gets controversial... 'Unlike House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms relies on outdoor locations and minimal CGI.' This has led to some debate about the production's choices, but for many, it's the perfect blend of old and new. 'That kind of outdoor filming could only happen in Northern Ireland,' Dowling adds, emphasizing the region's unique appeal. The series, set approximately a century before the events of Game of Thrones, is a prequel to the beloved show, and its filming locations include Glenarm Castle, Myra Castle, and the breathtaking Titanic Studios. 'If I have the time, there's more stories to tell about Dunk and Egg and their education and what's going to befall them in future years,' George RR Martin hints, leaving fans eager for more. 'We believe that A Knight of Seven Kingdoms locations are going to grow over time,' Dowling predicts, suggesting a potential for future 'Dunk and Egg' series. The impact of Game of Thrones on Northern Ireland's film industry and tourism is undeniable, and with the prequel's success, there's hope for a resurgence in travel and a continuation of the series' legacy. 'We want our relationship with HBO to continue on, they've been here for 15 years, we want them to be here for another 15 years,' Richard Williams, head of NI Screen, expresses, leaving fans and industry professionals alike eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Westeros saga.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Exploring the Stunning Filming Locations in Northern Ireland (2026)
