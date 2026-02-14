A Head Full of Ghosts: Unveiling the Chilling Tale of the Barretts (2026)

Get ready to have your nerves frayed and your perceptions challenged, because Lionsgate is diving headfirst into the psychological horror genre with A Head Full of Ghosts, a film that promises to blur the lines between reality and madness. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is the true horror in the story itself, or in the exploitation of a family’s tragedy for entertainment? Lionsgate has snapped up worldwide distribution rights ahead of the European Film Market, securing a project that’s already generating buzz thanks to its star-studded cast and provocative premise. David Harbour (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (The Night House), and Esmé Creed-Miles (The Sandman) are in final talks to lead the film, which begins shooting in March under the banner of Team Downey, The Allegiance Theater, and Fifth Season.

The story, based on Paul Tremblay’s 2015 novel, centers on the Barrett family, whose seemingly ordinary suburban life is shattered when their teenage daughter’s disturbing behavior becomes the focal point of a reality TV show. And this is the part most people miss: Fifteen years later, her younger sister, Merry, teams up with a journalist to confront the family’s dark past, only to uncover a chilling truth about the evil that tore them apart. Is it supernatural, or is it something far more human—and horrifying?

Directing the film are Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the duo behind the critically acclaimed Goodnight Mommy, Austria’s 2014 Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film. Their English-language debut, The Lodge, further solidified their reputation for crafting unsettling, thought-provoking horror. With A Head Full of Ghosts, they’re tackling themes of media exploitation, mental illness, and the fragility of family bonds—a combination that’s both timely and timeless.

Lionsgate will be shopping international rights at the European Film Market in Berlin next week, while also handling domestic distribution—a move that’s sure to attract pre-buy interest from global buyers. The film’s producers include Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine (The Allegiance Theater), Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey), David Gambino, and Fifth Season. Lauren Bixby negotiated the deal for Lionsgate.

Adam Fogelson, Chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised the project, saying, ‘This team’s artistic vision for this terrifying story has been undeniable—striking, distinct, and genuinely unsettling.’ Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: If Stephen King called the book ‘his favorite novel of the past decade’ and admitted it ‘scared the living hell’ out of him, what does that say about the film’s potential to haunt audiences long after the credits roll?

Representation-wise, Team Downey is with WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox, while Franz and Fiala are repped by WME and Black Bear. A Head Full of Ghosts isn’t just a horror film—it’s a mirror held up to society’s obsession with spectacle and suffering. Do you think it’ll deliver on its promise to unsettle, or will it fall into the trap of overhyped horror? Let us know in the comments!