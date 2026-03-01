A Day in the Life: Backstage at The Everyman with Seanie Spillane (2026)

The magic of the theater is a captivating experience, but have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes? Seanie Spillane, a backstage technician at The Everyman, reveals the secrets of this enchanting world.

For Seanie, the annual Christmas pantomime is an integral part of his life. His journey began 23 years ago with 'Cinderella', and since then, he's been an integral part of the theater's crew. But here's where it gets fascinating: Seanie's role has evolved significantly over the years.

From a physically demanding job of pulling heavy ropes and cloths to set the stage, Seanie now oversees the technical aspects as a crew boss. He ensures that every scene change is seamless, fixing any issues within seconds. And this is where the real challenge lies! With scenes changing rapidly during the panto season, Seanie and his team must be prepared for anything.

The Everyman has seen many transformations, including new sound equipment and LED lighting. These changes, Seanie explains, have made their jobs easier compared to the old days. But the real magic happens during the panto season, which Seanie describes as non-stop action from November to January.

The theater's diversity is remarkable, with a wide range of shows catering to various tastes. From grand sets to intimate one-man shows, each day brings a unique experience. Seanie recalls a recent example, 'The Girl on the Train,' where the crew worked until 4 am to dismantle the set after a sold-out show, only to prepare for a one-man show the next day.

But Seanie's favorite part is the Easter shows, where drama schools across Cork showcase their talent. With children as young as two and as old as 17 on stage, it's a heartwarming spectacle. Seanie's own grandchildren participated last year, a moment of immense pride for him.

He compares the theater to an iceberg, where the audience only sees the tip, unaware of the massive effort behind the scenes. The crew, including Mark Donovan, the technical manager, becomes like family, working tirelessly for 10 to 12 weeks during the panto season. They eat, drink, and practically live together, creating an unbreakable bond.

And this is the part most people miss—the sense of community and dedication that makes theater so special. Seanie's passion and commitment to his work are truly inspiring. But what do you think? Is the theater's backstage world as captivating as the performances themselves? Share your thoughts in the comments!