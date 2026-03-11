A Colorful Kensington Transformation: Inside a Designer's Eclectic Home (2026)

Imagine stumbling upon a home that feels like a vibrant, living canvas—a space where bold colors, intricate patterns, and captivating art collide to tell a story. This is exactly what Romanos Brihi achieved in his Kensington maisonette, a transformation so daring it challenges conventional interior design norms. But here’s where it gets controversial: in a city obsessed with maximizing bedrooms for resale value, Romanos defiantly chose to reduce his from three to one. Was this a risky move or a stroke of genius? Let’s dive in.

Romanos, co-founder of Studio Vero alongside Venetia Rudebeck, first encountered this Victorian terrace in 2006. It was Easter, and the cherry blossoms in bloom left an indelible mark on him. ‘The streets felt magical,’ he recalls, ‘and that sense of arrival stayed with me.’ Yet, the property slipped through his fingers due to its price, only to re-emerge four years later—a second chance he seized without hesitation. But what he found was far from ideal. The flat was a maze of small, low-ceilinged rooms, and the garden, though lush, was inaccessible except through a bedroom. And this is the part most people miss: transforming such a space required not just vision, but audacity.

The renovation was no small feat. Romanos reconfigured the layout, enlarging living spaces while preserving the building’s integrity. ‘I didn’t want a contemporary glass box tacked on,’ he explains. Instead, he dug out the lower ground floor to increase ceiling heights, added a cantilevered staircase, and repositioned the kitchen and dining area to open directly onto the garden. Upstairs, two sitting rooms now offer distinct yet harmonious vibes.

The move itself was nothing short of cinematic. In December, amidst a heavy snowfall that paralyzed London, Romanos not only relocated but also hosted a Christmas drinks party that evening. ‘Typical me,’ he quips. Friends, stranded by canceled flights, turned the gathering into an unforgettable night.

This spontaneity extends to the decor. Romanos’ eclectic mix of art and furniture reflects a lifelong passion for collecting, nurtured since childhood trips to Portobello Road and Parisian brocantes. But here’s the twist: while his collection appears curated, it’s driven by instinct. From first editions of Virginia Woolf to a gouache by Fernand Léger in his bedroom, each piece tells a story. ‘I designed this home entirely around myself,’ he admits, challenging the notion that more bedrooms equal more value.

The maisonette’s two floors embody contrasting yet complementary personalities. Upstairs, soaring ceilings and elegant furnishings create a refined yet approachable atmosphere. In the front sitting room, a custom sofa by Adam Bray is surrounded by densely hung artworks, including pieces by David Hockney and Celina Teague. A moody yet powerful landscape by Gary Bunt commands attention above the chimneypiece. Is it too bold? Perhaps, but that’s the point.

Downstairs, the kitchen-dining area is both functional and inspiring. Calacatta Oro worktops contrast with ‘Stable Green’ units, while the garden, now level with the lower ground floor, features fitted stone benches that seat 20—perfect for entertaining. The bedroom, with its slate-hued wallpaper, houses some of Romanos’ most cherished pieces, including the Léger gouache. ‘It’s my most personal space,’ he says, ‘and it brings me immense joy.’

So, is Romanos' approach to design—prioritizing personal expression over marketability—a rebellion or a revelation? What do you think? Does a home's value lie in its resale potential or its ability to reflect the soul of its inhabitant?