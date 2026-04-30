9-Year-Old Breaks World Record Deadlift! Jackson Mackay's Inspiring Journey (2026)

Jackson Mackay, a young powerhouse, is making headlines with his incredible strength! At just nine years old, Jackson has set his sights on a second world record in deadlifting, an astonishing feat for someone so young.

But how did this journey begin? It all started when Jackson joined a gym to boost his self-esteem, and within 18 months, he's made history. In January, he lifted an impressive 80 kilograms, crushing the previous record of 72 kilograms. Imagine the shock and joy he felt when he realized he'd achieved the unthinkable!

The lift was officially recognized by Kids World Records, who awarded Jackson the Heaviest Deadlift Title in the 7-9-year-old boys' category. This achievement sparked an emotional response from his parents, who were overjoyed and proud to see their son's determination pay off.

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Jackson's mother, Cara Mackay, recalled the moment, "He set this goal a year ago and wrote it down, and now it's a reality. It's incredible!" Strength coach Joshua Hodges, who has trained Jackson since 2024, was also moved, witnessing the boy's joy and his mother's tears of happiness.

But here's where it gets controversial: Jackson's journey into weightlifting began after he left rugby league, seeking a social outlet. Hodges noticed his strength and determination, and the rest is history. Now, Jackson's success raises an interesting question: Is weightlifting a suitable sport for children?

According to sports scientist Daniel Van Den Hoek, supervised weightlifting can be highly beneficial for kids. He debunks the myth that resistance training stunts growth, emphasizing its positive impact on mental health, academic performance, and muscle development. Moreover, Van Den Hoek suggests that Jackson's success in various sports, including rugby, wakeboarding, and motocross, may be interconnected with his weightlifting prowess.

So, what's next for Jackson? He's already eyeing his next record, aiming to conquer the 10-year-old deadlift title. This young athlete's story is a testament to the power of determination and the potential for greatness in even the youngest among us.

What do you think about children participating in weightlifting? Is it a safe and beneficial activity, or are there risks involved? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation!