9 MLB Teams Cut Ties with Main Street Sports Group: What's Next for Baseball? (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride in the world of sports broadcasting! Nine Major League Baseball (MLB) teams have decided to cut ties with Main Street Sports Group, leaving fans and experts alike wondering what's next.

This move comes as a response to the financial instability faced by Main Street, which operates regional sports networks. With hopes of gaining more control over their future, these teams are taking a bold step.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Main Street Sports Group, a powerhouse in the sports broadcasting industry, holds an impressive portfolio of 29 NBA, NHL, and MLB teams. Broadcasting under the name FanDuel Sports, they emerged from bankruptcy in 2025, but financial troubles persist. Recent reports suggest the company's future is uncertain, with a potential dissolution looming if no buyer steps forward.

The nine MLB teams under Main Street's wing - the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and more - have decided to terminate their contracts. This move provides them with the flexibility to explore other options, including the possibility of joining MLB directly.

And this is the part most people miss...

While the teams could return to Main Street if a buyer is found, opting out now protects them from potential bankruptcy risks. A source from Main Street recently downplayed these risks, but the teams are taking no chances.

In a statement, Main Street's spokesperson emphasized their ongoing dialogue with MLB team partners, suggesting potential revised terms for future agreements.

MLB currently holds the rights to several other teams, and Commissioner Rob Manfred assures fans that games will continue to be accessible, regardless of the outcome.

Under MLB's local-media department, games are broadcast, cable and satellite distribution agreements are negotiated, and advertising revenue is generated. This setup, however, falls short of the value generated by traditional cable deals, which provide a significant portion of team revenues and a reliable income source.

The potential loss of this revenue for nine additional teams could have a massive impact on spending this offseason, further exacerbating concerns about payroll disparities as the linear-cable model crumbles.

In 2024, MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to use luxury tax overages to fund teams facing local-media losses up to $15 million, but this was a one-time solution.

Main Street's history is a rollercoaster. Once known as Diamond Sports Group, a Sinclair subsidiary, they took on nearly $9 billion in debt to purchase Fox's regional channels, leading to bankruptcy in 2023. After a tumultuous journey, they emerged from bankruptcy in 2025, but the financial struggles continued.

As of January 2025, Main Street secured new naming rights, retained a strong portfolio, and signed a commercial agreement with Amazon. However, their hopes for sustained operations were short-lived, with missed payments and failed negotiations with streaming platforms like DAZN.

The future of these nine MLB teams is uncertain, but their decision to terminate contracts with Main Street showcases their determination to secure a stable future. With MLB's plans to bring all 30 teams under a national umbrella by 2028, the stage is set for an exciting evolution in sports broadcasting.

So, what do you think? Is this a wise move by the MLB teams, or are they jumping ship too soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below!