9.5kg Catfish Wins RM1 Million Prize: Inside Malaysia’s Massive Angling Contest (2026)

Terengganu angler Muhammad Khalish made a splash in the fishing world, not just by catching a massive 9.5kg fish but by claiming the grand prize of RM1 million in the Titi Mega pond fishing competition. This event, held in Kedah, Malaysia, attracted a staggering 10,000 anglers, all vying for the top spot. The competition's allure lay in its substantial prize pool, which has been steadily increasing over the years, mirroring the growing popularity of the event. The 2026 edition saw a participation fee of RM220, a significant jump from the previous RM150, indicating the event's escalating scale and prestige. The competition's venue, spanning 8.1 hectares with 20 ponds, provided the perfect setting for anglers to showcase their skills and luck. The four-hour fishing window was a test of endurance and strategy, with the ultimate reward being the coveted grand prize. The second-prize winner, identified only as Vitt, received RM100,000, while the third-prize winner, Norizam Masnan from Selangor, took home RM50,000. Muhammad Khalish's triumph was a testament to the old adage that bigger fish are worth the fight. The event's organizer, Shamsul Haris, highlighted the competition's international appeal, attracting participants from Sabah, Sarawak, and even neighboring Thailand. The competition's growth in scale and prize money has been remarkable, with the total prize pool rising from below RM100,000 in the first year to RM500,000 in January and now a staggering RM1 million. The May competition offers a substantial RM500,000 pool, but the grand prize of RM1 million is set to return in June, promising another thrilling fishing extravaganza. This event not only tests anglers' fishing prowess but also their ability to navigate the competitive landscape, where the lure of a substantial prize can turn a routine fishing contest into a high-stakes adventure. As the competition continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how the prize pool and participation fees adapt, further fueling the excitement and anticipation among anglers worldwide.