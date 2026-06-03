8 Quirky Stops on Your Road Trip to Padres Spring Training in Peoria, AZ (2026)

Embark on an adventure off the beaten path during your road trip to Padres spring training! While the direct route to Peoria, Arizona is certainly viable, why not spice up your journey with a detour to some quirky and captivating stops? From towering structures offering breathtaking views to hidden oases and unique attractions, these detours will leave you with unforgettable memories. So, stretch your legs, take a break from the usual fast food, and explore the lesser-known gems of Southern California and Arizona. Get ready to be surprised, intrigued, and inspired by these eight quirky places to stop on your way to Padres spring training.

1. Desert View Tower: A Bird's-Eye View of History

Perched in the San Diego County mountains, the Desert View Tower offers a unique blend of history and breathtaking views. Once a popular roadside attraction, this four-story tower was built around 1922 by Bert Vaughn to commemorate the pioneers and road builders of the area. Today, visitors can climb to the top for a fee and enjoy a panoramic view of the Anza-Borrego Desert stretching 3,000 feet below. The tower also provides access to the adjacent Boulder Park caves, where artist W.T. Ratcliffe carved large animals and faces into the boulders in the 1930s. This short, charming hike is perfect for antsy kids and offers plenty of photo opportunities. Don't forget to grab a cold drink and some souvenirs at the gift shop on the ground floor.

2. Old Fogey Hot Springs: A Hidden Desert Oasis

Just a stone's throw from I-8, amid farmland outside Holtville, lies a hidden desert oasis. Most travelers will likely pass by this cluster of palm trees without knowing that a natural hot spring bubbles to the surface nearby. Stop for a soothing soak in one of two well-maintained bathrooms, and enjoy the rustic, minimal facility run by the Bureau of Land Management. Mineral water is piped into two small concrete pools, one for standing and one for sitting, as well as a trough-style tub. Rinse off in a spray of warm spring water, and take in the peaceful surroundings. This free spot is especially popular with campers staying in the neighboring Hot Springs Long Term Visitor Area, also on BLM land.

3. Felicity: The Center of the World

Felicity, a small town near the Arizona state line, proclaims itself as the 'center of the world' with a pyramid marking the spot. The Imperial County Board of Supervisors even dubbed it so in 1985 at the request of Felicity's mayor, skydiver Jacques-André Istel. While the claim may be a bit far-fetched, the attraction is well worth a stop. For a small fee, visitors can receive a certificate commemorating their trip to the 'center of the world' and explore the sprawling granite displays that tell the history of everything from early folk music to world wars to marine mammals. The museum is artfully etched onto over 700 massive granite panels, offering a unique and imaginative experience.

4. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park: A Glimpse into the Past

Perched above the Colorado River, the Yuma Territorial Prison held the region's outlaws, the first of whom were made to build their own cells in 1876. Yuma, by that time, was the site of a military post and a Gold Rush boom. Legendary stagecoach robber Pearl Hart entertained reporters and other visitors from a special cell, enjoying her notoriety as the only female prisoner. Today, visitors can walk through the remains of the prison, including the original cells, guard tower, dark cell, library, sally port, and cemetery. An indoor museum includes prison artifacts, stories about individual inmates, and a video presentation. Don't miss the daily tours at noon for a deeper dive into the prison's history.

5. Downtown Yuma: A Historic District to Explore

Skip the many fast food options in Yuma and head downtown for lunch. The charming historic district has several casual sit-down restaurants, including a brewery and a barbecue joint, as well as grab-and-go sandwich and coffee shops. Stretch your legs with a stroll down Main Street and pop into its many small shops, including Schenck and Kuffe Mercantile, a gift shop and men's outfitter, and Desert Olive Farms, which sells artisan olives, olive oil, and vinegar. For another lunch option, grab a sandwich or salad from Good Habit and head to nearby Yuma Beach at Gateway Park for a picnic on the banks of the Colorado River. The park has shaded picnic tables, a sandy beach, and well-maintained bathrooms, making it a popular swimming hole during the summer.

6. Dateland Travel Center: Date Shakes and More

The Dateland Travel Center, a convenience store and gas station off I-8, is a must-stop for date lovers. Dateland was first known as a water stop along the railroad lines in the 1920s and later became the site of World War II Army training camps. Today, it's best known for its groves of palms and World Famous Date Shakes made from Medjool dates. The convenience store offers a large selection of unique snacks, including an aisle dedicated to hot sauces. The travel center also provides clean restrooms, a large grassy area for doggie breaks, and shaded, misted dog kennels.

7. Space Age Restaurant and Bar: A Retro Dining Experience

Stop for lunch at the retro Space Age Restaurant and Bar in Gila Bend. You'll know it by the giant UFO on the roof of the adjoining motel. Built in the early 1960s by businessman Al Stovall, who owned a plastics factory, this roadside stop features kitchy Space Age embellishments that give the place its charm. The restaurant was destroyed by a fire in 1998 (allegedly caused by an alien attack or a faulty neon light), but it was rebuilt with the same thematic flourishes, including space murals, spacesuit-silver vinyl booths, and an alien to greet diners at the door. The menu offers classic diner fare, served on cute spaceship plates. Take home a mug with the iconic '60s-era logo for $21.99.

8. M&J Artesanias: Mexican Crafts and Tacos

Travelers years ago may remember the vibrant Mexican pottery and quaint metal animal sculptures sold at a gas station off I-8 near Gila Bend. When that gas station closed, much of the inventory moved into town to M&J Artesanias. The gift shop sells Mexican ceramics, planters, and souvenirs, as well as home and garden decor. The metal yard sculptures range from life-sized horses to various types of cacti. Inside, there's also a taco stand, El Taco Tri, and Thrifty ice cream. Don't miss out on the unique shopping experience and delicious food!