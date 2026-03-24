8 No-Cook Summer Meals | Easy, Refreshing Recipes for Hot Days (2026)

Imagine enduring a scorching Australian summer with temperatures soaring into the 40s—the last thing you’d want to do is stand over a hot stove or oven. But here’s the game-changer: you can still enjoy delicious, satisfying meals without breaking a sweat. From chickpea salads to gourmet toast, these eight no-cook recipes are your ticket to staying cool and well-fed. And this is the part most people miss—no-cook doesn’t mean no flavor. In fact, these dishes are packed with bold tastes and textures that’ll make you forget all about the heat.

1. Meera Sodha’s No-Cook Chickpea Salad with a Twist

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/2020/may/30/meera-sodha-vegan-recipe-no-cook-salad-chickpea-tomato-cucumber-salad)

Pictured above, this salad is a pantry hero. The star? Rose harissa, a floral, spicy paste that’s a game-changer for any dish. While Sodha recommends jarred chickpeas for their creaminess, tinned ones work too—though they’re less velvety. Controversial opinion: Is rose harissa worth the hype? Some say it’s a must-have, while others find it too subtle. What’s your take?

2. Mandy Yin’s Rainbow Prawn and Glass Noodle Salad

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/2025/jul/11/malaysian-home-style-prawns-recipes-noodle-salad-fried-shrimp-mandy-yin)

This salad is a feast for the eyes and palate. Fresh herbs, chillies, and prawns create a vibrant dish. The secret? A tangy dressing made with the best anchovies you can find. Let it sit for 15 minutes to let the flavors meld. But here’s where it gets controversial: Anchovies—love them or hate them? They’re polarizing, but in this dressing, they’re magic.

3. Rukmini Iyer’s Refreshing Watermelon Gazpacho

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/2025/jul/11/malaysian-home-style-prawns-recipes-noodle-salad-fried-shrimp-mandy-yin)

Sweet watermelon takes center stage in this chilled soup. Blitz, sieve, and chill—it’s that simple. Iyer suggests homemade croutons, but store-bought rosemary-flavored ones work just as well. Pro tip: Add fresh cherry tomatoes, strawberries, or cucumbers for extra flair. Thought-provoking question: Is gazpacho a soup or a smoothie? The debate rages on.

4. Yotam Ottolenghi’s Silken Tofu with Crunchy Salad

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/2022/jun/18/yotam-ottolenghi-recipes-for-no-cook-cooking-silken-tofu-marmalade-caprese-salad-sardines-radish-watercress)

Ottolenghi elevates raw veggies with a bitter marmalade and lime dressing, topped with salted peanuts and sesame seeds. Swap mangetout for snow peas, and marinate the tofu overnight for maximum flavor. Controversial interpretation: Is marmalade in a savory dish genius or too adventurous? Let’s discuss.

5. Justin Tsang’s Zesty Salmon Noodle Salad

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/2025/may/14/chilli-oil-udon-salmon-noodle-salad-speedy-noodle-recipes-justin-tsang)

Glass noodles (or bean thread vermicelli) are perfect for hot days—just soak in boiling water. Pair with a lime-soy dressing and store-bought hot-smoked salmon for a protein-packed, no-fuss meal. Fun fact: Glass noodles are a staple in Asian cuisine, but their names vary widely.

6. Alice Zaslavsky’s Honeydew Carpaccio with Coriander Pesto

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/2025/jul/30/melon-salad-and-georgian-style-grilled-vegetables-recipes-for-barbecue-friendly-sides-alice-zaslavsky)

This recipe turns a ripe honeydew melon into a stunning carpaccio. Thinly slice it, pair with cucumber, lime, and green chilli, and top with coriander pesto. But here’s the twist: If coriander tastes like soap to you, swap it for basil. Controversial question: Is coriander the most divisive herb? Share your thoughts!

7. Meera Sodha’s Korean-Style Cold Noodle Salad

(https://www.theguardian.com/food/article/2024/jul/18/meera-sodha-vegan-bibim-guksu-korean-cold-noodle-salad-recipe)

Bibim-guksu is a Korean summer staple, with spicy gochujang sauce and cold wheat noodles. Sodha’s version uses buckwheat soba (briefly boiled) and adds radishes, sugar snap peas, and red cabbage. Substitution alert: Smoked tofu is ideal, but five-spice tofu or tempeh works too. Thought-provoking question: Is this dish spicy enough for you, or do you tone it down?

8. Anna Jones’s Gourmet Toast Toppings

(https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/may/07/anna-jones-toast-topping-brunch-recipes)

Toast doesn’t have to be basic. Elevate it with smashed avocado, honey, red-wine vinegar, and grainy mustard, or try a smashed pea and preserved lemon spread. Final question: Is toast a meal or just a snack? Let’s settle this once and for all in the comments!

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