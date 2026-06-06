8 Drops You Can't Miss This Week: Supreme, LV, Palace & More | Fashion Drops Feb 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting week of product drops that will leave you wanting more! This week's lineup is a fashion enthusiast's dream, offering a diverse range of collaborations and unique releases.

The Ultimate Guide to This Week's Must-See Drops

First up, Supreme is setting the bar high with its SS26 collection, featuring an array of bold collaborations and unconventional accessories. From heavy-duty outerwear to a fully branded boxing ring, Supreme is pushing the boundaries of fashion. But here's where it gets controversial... their accessory line includes a custom Fender bass and a leopard-print coffin! Will this be a hit or miss?

Next, Louis Vuitton presents a meticulously crafted Formal Menswear collection by Pharrell Williams. This collection seamlessly blends business and elegance, offering a versatile wardrobe for any occasion. And this is the part most people miss... the Evening wear category infuses classic tuxedos with open-collar silk sets, creating a unique and modern twist.

Carhartt WIP celebrates its 15th anniversary with the 'Audio Archives' collection, honoring independent radio stations worldwide. The initiative includes a massive publication and a limited-edition radio, making it a collector's dream.

Palace Skateboards returns with its Spring 2026 Drop 4, balancing technical functionality with playful streetwear aesthetics. The collection is perfect for unpredictable weather, featuring GORE-TEX jackets and comfortable dog-inspired graphics.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teams up with Jackson Wang's TEAM WANG design for a limited-edition Chinese New Year capsule. The collaboration blends French football culture with Eastern heritage, resulting in a striking Home Jersey and a pristine Warm-up Jersey.

Seoul's Khakis collaborates with Japan's nonnative for the first time, creating the 'Creative Consensus' capsule. This collection merges American casual wear with military-inspired refinement, offering a unique blend of styles.

ASICS continues its SS26 apparel collection with Drop 5, focusing on lightweight and versatile sportswear. The collection is designed for urban movement, featuring breathable outerwear and refreshed game shirts.

Finally, A BATHING APE and Sanrio reunite for a nostalgic SS26 collection, featuring Kuromi and Hello Kitty. The capsule brings a playful twist with its 'hide-and-seek' camouflage and transformational hoodies.

So, which drop are you most excited about? And what do you think of these unique collaborations? Share your thoughts in the comments below!