77-Year-Old Woman's Shocking A&E Experience: 46 Hours on a Plastic Chair (2026)

A shocking story of a 77-year-old woman's ordeal has come to light, highlighting the critical state of healthcare services. Janet Ramage, a resident of Skegness, Lincolnshire, endured a harrowing 46-hour wait in an A&E department, sitting on a plastic chair, before receiving a life-saving diagnosis.

But here's where it gets controversial... Janet's experience raises serious questions about the standards of care and the challenges faced by both patients and healthcare providers.

Janet described her time in the emergency department in Boston as nothing short of "abuse." She felt abandoned and fought for her right to treatment, stating, "I'm not afraid of dying, but I want a chance at life." This powerful statement reflects the desperation and vulnerability felt by many patients in similar situations.

The Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG) has acknowledged the shortcomings, offering an apology for any experiences that fall below their desired standards. However, Janet's case is not an isolated incident. Urgent and emergency services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital have consistently failed to meet national standards, with a CQC inspection highlighting the need for improvement in multiple areas.

NHS figures paint a concerning picture, showing that since June 2023, the hospital's parent trust has consistently missed the 95% target for visitors to be seen within four hours. In January, the trust recorded a dismal 62.7% success rate, significantly lower than the England-wide average of 72.5%.

Janet's journey began four days before her A&E visit, when she started experiencing breathing difficulties. She called her GP and was advised to dial 999, but she chose to wait, hoping rest would help. Unfortunately, her condition worsened, and she began losing blood, prompting her to call for emergency assistance.

After her grueling 46-hour wait, Janet was finally admitted to a ward. She received two blood transfusions and was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a potentially life-threatening condition. Thankfully, the care she received on the hospital ward was excellent, and she was discharged after 10 days.

However, Janet's anger and disgust at her A&E experience persist. She complained to doctors at the time, feeling that her initial treatment was diabolical. Healthwatch Lincolnshire, a patient advocacy group, has noted an increase in demand across all health and care services, with Dean Odell, head of operations, stating that the situation is affecting patients and staff dramatically.

Nerea Odongo, group chief nurse for LCHG, emphasized the importance of taking patient concerns seriously and apologized for any shortcomings. She encouraged patients with concerns to reach out to their patient advice and liaison service.

This story serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by our healthcare system and the impact it can have on individuals. It raises important questions about resource allocation, staffing, and the overall patient experience. What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you believe enough is being done to address these issues? Feel free to share your opinions and experiences in the comments below.