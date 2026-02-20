76ers Dominate Raptors with 80-Point Half: Maxey, Embiid Lead the Way (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA recap! The Philadelphia 76ers dominated the Toronto Raptors with an impressive 80-point first half, securing a 115-102 victory on Monday night.

Tyrese Maxey, the star of the show, scored an incredible 33 points, while Joel Embiid added 27 to the mix. Together with their teammates, they showcased an explosive offense that left the Raptors struggling to keep up.

But here's where it gets controversial... The 76ers' success wasn't just about their star players. VJ Edgecombe and Paul George each contributed 15 points, showcasing the depth and talent within the team. This win marks their sixth victory in eight games, a remarkable turnaround after their overtime loss to Toronto the previous day.

And this is the part most people miss... Embiid and George, who sat out the Sunday game due to injuries, returned to the court with a bang. Their presence alone seemed to ignite the team's performance, especially with Embiid's 27-point contribution.

The crowd, however, had their eyes on another former Raptor, Kyle Lowry. Fans chanted for him, and when he entered the game, replacing Maxey, they rose to their feet in a standing ovation. Lowry, a key player in Toronto's 2019 NBA championship win, had a less-than-stellar performance, missing all three of his shots, including an airballed 3-pointer.

Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram also had notable performances, scoring 18 and 17 points respectively, with Ingram adding 10 rebounds to his stats. Scottie Barnes, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier that day, contributed 15 points for Toronto.

Philadelphia's 80 first-half points were a season-high for any Raptors opponent. They shot an incredible 73% from the field in the first half, including an impressive 65% from beyond the arc. Maxey's 18 points in the first quarter set the tone for the game, helping the 76ers build a comfortable 17-point lead after one.

After a disappointing 8-for-31 performance from 3-point range on Sunday, the 76ers bounced back with a combined 7-for-8 from downtown in the first quarter. They continued their hot streak into the second, making four straight 3-pointers to start the quarter.

Brandon Ingram, who missed the previous two games due to a sore right thumb, made his return, while RJ Barrett sat out for the second consecutive game due to a left thumb injury.

Philadelphia's lead swelled to a massive 33 points in the third quarter, with Edgecombe's 3-pointer putting them up 87-54 with just over 8 minutes remaining. It was a dominant display of basketball from the 76ers, who will now host Cleveland on Wednesday.

As for the Raptors, they'll look to bounce back when they take on Indiana on Wednesday. Will they be able to recover from this defeat? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: the NBA never fails to deliver thrilling moments and intense rivalries.

What do you think? Was the 76ers' win a result of their star players' brilliance or a collective team effort? And will the Raptors be able to turn their fortunes around? Let's discuss in the comments!