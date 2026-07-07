71-Year-Old Ballroom Dancer's Surprise Taylor Swift Experience (2026)

Age is just a number, and one 71-year-old dancer from Wrexham is living proof of that. Imagine discovering you’re starring in a Taylor Swift music video just ten minutes before filming begins! That’s exactly what happened to Denise Sides, a ballroom dance teacher with six decades of experience under her belt. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: Denise had auditioned for what she thought was an 'unknown artist,' only to find out it was none other than global superstar Taylor Swift herself. And this is the part most people miss—Denise’s journey to the set was shrouded in secrecy, with discreet transport and hush-hush instructions, leaving her completely in the dark until the very last moment.

Denise, who runs Dens Dance Studio and hosts inclusive workshops for people with disabilities, had signed up for TV extra work through an agency. When a call went out for senior dancers, she responded without hesitation. Little did she know, her application had been personally selected by Swift from hundreds of submissions. 'Then this young girl walks in, all dressed up, and she comes over and says, 'Hi, I’m Taylor,' Denise recalled. 'I was like, no way. Oh my God.'

The video, Opalite, is a 90s-inspired rom-com that doubles as a dance competition scene. Denise, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, was in shock when she realized she was working with her idol. 'She knew exactly what she wanted,' Denise said of Swift’s directing style. 'She’d say, 'Try this, try that,' and she was really nice about it. Some people can be a bit abrupt, but she wasn’t. She was lovely and so talented.'

But here’s the controversial part: While many might assume working with a megastar like Swift would be intimidating, Denise found her to be approachable and grateful, even complimenting her royal blue ballroom dress—an outfit Denise has owned since 1988. 'I love your dress. It really fits the set,' Swift told her. This raises the question: Are celebrities like Swift truly as down-to-earth as Denise describes, or is this just a well-crafted public image? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

The experience was so surreal that Denise struggled to keep it a secret, only sharing the news with her dance class and family. When the video finally dropped earlier this month, she was 'gobsmacked.' 'You just can’t believe it’s you,' she said. Despite her decades of dancing and acting, Denise called this her most important career moment, hoping it inspires others to embrace dance, regardless of age. 'Maybe people will think, 'Well, if Taylor chose her, why don’t we?'' she said. 'You’re never too old. It was an experience I will never, ever forget.'

Opalite also features stars like Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, and Greta Lee, with a cameo voiceover from Cillian Murphy, all of whom appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Swift in October. The video tells the whimsical story of a lonely woman who uses a magical spray to transform her life and find love. For Denise, this wasn’t just a gig—it was a testament to the timeless power of passion and perseverance. 'If I’m not teaching, I’m dancing myself,' she said. 'That’s my happy place, my passion.'

What do you think? Does Denise’s story challenge your views on age and opportunity? Or is this just a feel-good tale with no deeper implications? Let us know in the comments below!