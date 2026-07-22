71-Mile Charity Swim Around Isle of Wight | Parkinson's Research Fundraiser (2026)

The Isle of Wight is about to witness an extraordinary feat of endurance and charity as a team of dedicated swimmers takes on a 71-mile swim around the island. This ambitious endeavor, led by The Wildpoolers, aims to raise a staggering £50,000 for Cure Parkinson's, a national charity dedicated to Parkinson's research.

What makes this challenge particularly fascinating is the personal connection that the team shares with the Isle of Wight. Sami Robertson, one of the swimmers, has deep roots in Bembridge, where generations of his family lived and worked. The starting point, Bembridge Lifeboat Station, holds a special significance for Sami as it was the place where his mother's ashes were scattered during the Covid pandemic. It also marks the birthday of his uncle, Richard Woodnutt, a beloved Islander who passed away last year.

"It's more than just a swim; it's a journey through my family's history and a way to honor their legacy," Sami reflects.

The team, comprising Sami, Stu Bowman, Alan Luckhurst, Pete Lowe, and Nick Adams, is no stranger to extreme endurance events. They have collectively conquered channels, braved major tides, and completed numerous open-water challenges. However, this swim stands out as a unique and meaningful endeavor.

"This swim is about more than endurance; it's about raising awareness and funds for a cause that affects so many people," Sami explains.

Parkinson's disease, the UK's fastest-growing neurological condition, impacts around 400 individuals on the Isle of Wight alone. The team's efforts aim to shine a light on this often-overlooked disease and support the researchers working tirelessly to find a cure.

"Every stroke we take is a step towards a better understanding of Parkinson's and a potential cure," Sami adds.

The challenge is not without its logistical complexities. A 20-strong support crew, including boats, pilots, navigators, and kayakers, will ensure the team's safety and provide much-needed assistance throughout the grueling 71-mile journey.

As the team embarks on their journey, they urge Islanders to join them in their mission. With a current fundraising total of £22,076, they are well on their way to reaching their ambitious goal.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support we've received so far, but we need the community's help to reach our target. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to making a difference," Sami emphasizes.

To support The Wildpoolers and their incredible swim, you can make a donation via the link provided. Together, we can make a splash and raise awareness for Parkinson's research.

"Let's make every stroke count!" Sami concludes.