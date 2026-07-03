70s CPS Students: Photographer Susan Fell-Lazar's Photos of Humboldt Park's Lafayette Elementary (2026)

The Power of Nostalgic Photography

In the realm of nostalgia, a simple photograph can transport us back in time, evoking memories and emotions we thought were long forgotten. This is the story of Susan Fell-Lazar, a former substitute teacher turned photographer, who is on a mission to reconnect with her past students through the lens of her camera.

A Substitute Teacher's Passion

Fell-Lazar, who taught in Chicago Public Schools during the 1970s, has recently released a series of photographs capturing the essence of student life at Lafayette Elementary School. What makes this endeavor particularly intriguing is her unique approach to reconnecting with former students. Instead of relying solely on social media or alumni databases, she is using her photography as a bridge to the past.

Personally, I find this method fascinating. It's a testament to the power of visual storytelling and the emotional connection we have with our younger selves. These photos, taken in 1977 and 1978, are not just snapshots; they are portals to a time when these students were discovering the world and themselves.

Preserving History, One Photo at a Time

The Lafayette alumni community, with its active Facebook page and archival project 'Long Live Lafayette,' demonstrates a strong commitment to preserving the school's history. Fell-Lazar's photographs contribute to this collective memory, offering a glimpse into the everyday lives of students decades ago. This is more than just a personal project; it's a contribution to the cultural heritage of the school and the neighborhood.

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for these photos to spark conversations and memories. Imagine the joy of recognizing yourself or a friend in these images, and the stories that could be shared as a result. It's a powerful way to reconnect and reminisce.

The Art of Reconnection

Fell-Lazar's approach is not just about finding her former students; it's an artistic journey. She is selective about where and when to display her work, wanting to gauge the impact first. This speaks to the personal nature of her project and her desire to create a meaningful connection. In my opinion, this adds a layer of intrigue and mystery to the entire endeavor.

What many people don't realize is that photography is not just about capturing moments; it's about preserving them for future generations. These photos could become valuable historical documents, offering insights into the educational and social environment of the 1970s. They are a time capsule waiting to be opened and explored.

A Broader Perspective

This story also highlights the importance of community engagement and the role of art in fostering connections. Fell-Lazar's work is a reminder that art, in this case, photography, can be a powerful tool for bringing people together and preserving shared experiences. It invites us to reflect on the value of nostalgia and the role it plays in our personal and collective histories.

As we await the potential recognition and stories that these photos may inspire, we are left with a sense of anticipation and curiosity. Will these images unlock forgotten memories and reconnect long-lost friends? Only time will tell, but the journey itself is a beautiful exploration of the past and its enduring impact on the present.