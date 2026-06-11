70s Classic Rock Bands That Deserve More Recognition: Curved Air, Comus, and Leaf Hound (2026)

Unveiling the Forgotten Gems of 70s Classic Rock

The 1970s, a golden age for classic rock, produced countless iconic bands that have stood the test of time. However, some remarkable groups have been unjustly overlooked, relegated to the shadows of 'forgotten bands' lists and cult follow-ups. In this editorial, I aim to shed light on three such bands, whose talent and influence deserve far more recognition.

Curved Air: Progressive Rock's Hidden Gem

Curved Air, a band that boasted members like Stewart Copeland and Sonja Kristina, is a name that should resonate more prominently in the annals of progressive rock. Their music, a blend of intricate melodies and innovative sounds, is a testament to their undeniable talent. The album 'Air Conditioning' from 1970 is a masterpiece that deserves a place in every rock enthusiast's collection. The extended version of 'Vivaldi' is a personal favorite, showcasing the band's ability to create epic musical journeys. It's astonishing how this band hasn't achieved the mainstream recognition they deserve.

Comus: Psychedelic Folk-Rock at its Darkest

Comus' debut, 'First Utterance', is a hauntingly beautiful record that combines progressive rock, psychedelia, and folk in a way that is both captivating and unsettling. The album's dark pagan themes and songs like 'Diana' and 'Song To Comus' delve into the depths of human experience, making it a challenging yet rewarding listen. What many fail to realize is that Comus' music is not just about the eerie atmosphere; it's a powerful statement of resistance against oppressive forces. This album is a must-listen for those who appreciate music as a form of social commentary.

Leaf Hound: Pioneers of Proto-Metal

Leaf Hound, an English metal band, is a prime example of a group that was ahead of its time. Their self-titled debut, later re-released as 'Growers Of Mushroom', is a treasure trove for proto-metal enthusiasts. The band's unfortunate disbandment after the album's initial poor sales is a testament to the fickle nature of the music industry. However, their cult following and the album's later status as a collector's item prove that true artistic merit cannot be suppressed. Leaf Hound's reunion and subsequent new music are a testament to their enduring legacy.

A Broader Perspective

The stories of these three bands highlight a recurring theme in the music industry: the disparity between talent and recognition. It's intriguing how certain artists, despite their brilliance, fail to gain the attention they deserve. This could be attributed to various factors, including timing, marketing, or simply not aligning with the mainstream tastes of their era.

Personally, I believe these bands represent the rich tapestry of 70s rock, showcasing the diversity and innovation that defined the genre. Their music offers a unique lens through which we can appreciate the era's artistic evolution. It's a reminder that beyond the mainstream hits, there exists a wealth of musical treasures waiting to be discovered or rediscovered.

In conclusion, Curved Air, Comus, and Leaf Hound are not just forgotten bands; they are testaments to the enduring power of music that transcends time and trends. Their stories encourage us to explore beyond the familiar, to seek out the hidden gems that enrich our musical experiences and challenge our perceptions of what constitutes success in the music industry.