7 Must-Watch TV Shows: From Thrillers to Canine Competitions (2026)

Uncover the week's best TV picks with our curated list of 7 must-watch shows across ITV, BBC, Netflix, and more. From thrilling mysteries to heart-pounding dramas, we've done the hard work for you. But here's where it gets controversial... We've included a show that has sparked debates and divided opinions. So, get ready to dive into the world of television and discover what's truly worth your time. Prepare to be captivated by these incredible series, but be warned: some might challenge your beliefs. Are you ready to explore the week's most talked-about shows? Let's begin!

'Gone': ITV's latest blockbuster drama, 'Gone', is a masterpiece crafted by George Kay. The series follows Detective Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles, as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of Bristol woman Sarah. The main suspect? Sarah's husband, Headmaster Michael Polly, portrayed by David Morrissey. This show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with its gripping storyline and brilliant casting. Tune in on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, March 8th.

'Crufts': Get ready for the return of the world's most famous dog show, Crufts! Over 18,600 canines will strut their stuff at Birmingham's NEC. And who better to host than Claudia Winkleman, the star of 'The Traitors'? The action kicks off on Thursday, March 5th, with agility contests, freestyle heelwork to music, and head-to-head relay races between dog teams. The Best in Show winner will be crowned on Sunday, March 8th. Catch all the excitement on Channel 4.

'Vladimir': Prepare for a captivating Netflix series that will leave you on the edge of your seat. 'Vladimir' is an eight-part drama based on the critically acclaimed book by Julia May Jonas. It tells the story of an English professor, played by the talented Sharon Horgan, who finds herself in a web of accusations against her husband. But as the plot unfolds, she develops an obsession of her own. This series is sure to keep you guessing until the very end. Stream it on Netflix on Thursday, March 5th.

'The Capture': The BBC's hit conspiracy thriller is back, and it's more thrilling than ever! According to Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt, this series will 'dazzle and terrify' you. In the first two seasons, DI Rachel Carey, played by Holliday Grainger, raced against time to unravel two major conspiracies involving video manipulation. Now, she's back and more deeply involved in a conspiracy that will keep you guessing until the very end. Tune in on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, March 8th at 9 pm.

'Marshals: A Yellowstone Story': Another Yellowstone spin-off? Yes, and it's a fan-favorite! Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, has left the Yellowstone ranch but is now part of an elite unit of US Marshals in Montana. He and his team must balance their family duties with the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence. Will they be able to handle the pressure? Stream it on Paramount+ on Monday, March 2nd.

'Young Sherlock': Guy Ritchie is back with another series that's sure to steal the glory. Inspired by Andy Lane's 'Young Sherlock Holmes' novels, this eight-part series tells the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective. With Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the titular role and Matt Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge, it's a must-watch for fans of the genre. Stream it on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 4th.

'High Potential': The second series of Disney+'s cozy crime drama is here! Morgan, played by Kaitlin Olson, is back as the feisty single mom of three who swaps cleaning for crime-solving. But this time, the stakes are higher with an elusive foe known as the Game Maker targeting Morgan and her loved ones. Meanwhile, the hunt for Morgan's missing husband, Roman, continues. Stream it on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 4th.

And this is the part most people miss... 'High Potential' is not just a crime drama; it's a thought-provoking exploration of the impact of trauma on mental health. The show challenges the audience to consider the consequences of their actions and the importance of support systems. So, while you're enjoying the thrilling storylines, take a moment to reflect on the deeper messages within the show. Now, let's hear your thoughts! Do you agree with our picks? Or do you have a different show in mind that you think is worth watching? Share your opinions in the comments below and let's spark a discussion!