7-Inch Phones: The New Trend? | Leaks, Rumors, and Speculations (2026)

Get ready for a bold statement: The era of tiny phones is over, and the future is 7-inch giants!

A trusted leaker has dropped a major hint, suggesting that phone manufacturers are cooking up something big (quite literally). They're reportedly working on smartphones with 7-inch screens and wide aspect ratios. Imagine holding a mini-tablet in your hand!

But here's the twist: this revelation comes almost a year after HUAWEI's Pura X foldable made waves with its wide aspect ratio. It seems like this trend is gaining momentum.

For those who crave compact devices, the current market offers little solace. Major brands stick to a 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch display range, leaving small-phone enthusiasts high and dry. But here's where it gets controversial: some brands might be taking a U-turn, opting for larger screens instead.

Leaker Digital Chat Station, a reliable source, claimed on Weibo that manufacturers are indeed exploring 7-inch smartphones. They even hinted at wide aspect ratios, a feature we've seen in recent releases like the HUAWEI Pura X. The rumored Pura X2 is said to take it a step further with an even larger folding display.

See Also Android 16 Dark Mode Makeover: How to Enable Expanded Dark Mode

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about foldables. Digital Chat Station also suggested that unnamed manufacturers are testing wide-screen, non-folding phones with 7-inch displays. Could this be Motorola's next move?

While I appreciate phone makers experimenting, I can't help but feel a twinge of disappointment. In an age where silicon-carbon batteries offer extended battery life, even for small phones, why aren't we seeing more options under 6 inches?

So, what do you think? Are you ready to embrace the 7-inch trend, or do you yearn for the good old days of compact phones? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this evolving landscape of smartphone sizes!