7 HUGE Tax Refund Changes for 2025! (Don't Miss Out!) (2026)

Get ready for some major tax surprises! In this article, we'll uncover seven significant changes that could boost your tax refund when filing for 2025. These changes affect everyone, from seniors to homeowners and business owners, offering potential savings and benefits. Let's dive in and explore these exciting developments!

Unveiling the Tax Secrets: 7 Key Changes for a Bigger Refund

SALT Deduction Boost: New Jersey homeowners, rejoice! The average property tax bill has surpassed $10,000 for the second consecutive year. But here's the good news: when you file your 2025 taxes, you'll benefit from an increased SALT (State and Local Taxes) deduction. Thanks to President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), this deduction has jumped from $10,000 to a generous $40,000. A much-needed relief, don't you think? Tax Rates Made Permanent: Imagine if the tax plan hadn't been implemented - most taxpayers would be facing higher rates, as the 2017 tax rates were set to expire. But fear not! The bill has made these rates permanent, offering a more stable tax environment. The rates now stand at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. Standard Deduction Increase: If you're not itemizing your deductions, you'll be taking the standard deduction. And guess what? It's been increased for 2025! Singles can now deduct $15,750, while married couples filing jointly can deduct a whopping $31,500. This amount will also adjust for inflation in future years, ensuring it keeps up with the cost of living. Business Owners, Rejoice: Most small business owners and the self-employed can breathe a sigh of relief, as they can still deduct 20% of qualified income. This provision, which was set to expire for the 2025 tax year, is now permanent. Additionally, business owners can benefit from '100% bonus depreciation,' allowing them to deduct certain expenses in one year instead of spreading them out. A clever way to optimize their finances, wouldn't you agree? Support for Parents: Parents, your savings are about to get a boost too! The full child tax credit, worth $2,200 per qualifying child under 17, is available to married couples earning up to $400,000 and singles earning up to $200,000. Even those with higher incomes can claim a partial credit, which is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of earnings, before phasing out completely at $488,000 for married couples and $244,000 for singles. And for New Jersey taxpayers earning less than $80,000, there's an expanded child tax credit offering a refundable credit of up to $1,000 for children aged 5 or younger. Tax-Free Tips: Certain occupations, including servers, bartenders, dancers, and disc jockeys, can now receive up to $25,000 of tips tax-free. This benefit is available to singles earning up to $150,000 and married couples filing jointly up to $300,000. The deduction is valid through 2028, so make sure to take advantage! New Deduction for Seniors: If you're 65 or older, there's an extra perk waiting for you! You can deduct an additional $6,000 per individual, meaning married seniors can deduct a total of $12,000. However, this deduction phases out for single taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income above $75,000 and couples earning more than $150,000.

These changes offer a range of benefits and savings, but it's important to note that tax laws can be complex. Stay informed and consult with a tax professional to ensure you're maximizing your refund potential. Now, what do you think about these tax developments? Are they a step in the right direction, or do they raise some controversial points? Feel free to share your thoughts and insights in the comments below!