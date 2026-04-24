7 Dodgers Prospects to Watch in 2026: The Next Big League Stars? (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey as we explore the future of the Dodgers! The road to success is paved with talented prospects, and these seven young stars are ready to make their mark in 2026.

In the world of baseball, a 162-game season is a marathon, and teams must adapt and evolve to stay competitive. The Dodgers, with their back-to-back World Series triumphs, understand this better than most. Last season, they showcased their organizational depth, with five players making their Major League debut, including the highly touted Roki Sasaki and Dalton Rushing.

As we look ahead to the 2026 season, Los Angeles is gearing up with a fresh crop of Minor Leaguers. Here's a glimpse at seven prospects from the Dodgers' Top 30 list who could be the next big names in baseball:

Josue De Paula: This 21-year-old outfielder is a force to be reckoned with. With a smooth left-handed swing and impressive pop, De Paula dominated High-A last season, posting an OPS of .827 and hitting 12 homers. His high exit velocities, like the jaw-dropping 108.5 mph homer, showcase his potential to rise quickly through the ranks in 2026. Alex Freeland: A versatile switch-hitter, Freeland has already made his MLB debut. With power from both sides of the plate, he's a valuable asset. His solid defense at shortstop, second, and third base makes him a reliable infield option for the Dodgers this season. See Also Yankees Get Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 Prospects Jackson Ferris: Acquired in a trade, Ferris has been on a roll. Following his Pitcher of the Year campaign, he maintained a strong performance in 2025. With an impressive ERA of 1.95 over 14 starts, Ferris is projected to start this season in Triple-A, and he could be a key addition to the big league squad if opportunities arise. James Tibbs III: Tibbs had a rollercoaster 2025, being traded multiple times. However, he found his stride with the Dodgers. In Double-A, he slugged seven homers and posted an OPS of .900. If he continues his success in 2026, this 23-year-old could be an outfield option for the Dodgers later in the season. River Ryan: Ryan made a strong Major League debut in 2024, but an injury set him back. Now fully recovered, the 27-year-old is fighting for a spot in the Dodgers' rotation. Starting in Triple-A, he's just a call away from making his mark in Dodger Stadium. Peter Heubeck: After a slow start in 2025, Heubeck gained momentum, posting a solid ERA. With 16 Double-A starts under his belt, he's on track to make his MLB debut in 2026. Noah Miller: The younger brother of MLB veteran Owen Miller, Noah is an athletic shortstop with a strong glove. While his bat needs some work, his exceptional fielding skills could make him an asset at any level.

These prospects are ready to take center stage, but here's where it gets controversial: Which of these young stars will make the biggest impact? And will they be able to live up to the high expectations? Join the discussion and share your thoughts! Are you excited to see these players in action? Who do you think will shine the brightest in 2026? Let's talk baseball!