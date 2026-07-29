7'3" Zhang Ziyu DOMINATES! Chinese Phenom Bullies WNBA Players at 18! (2026)

Get ready for a basketball phenomenon that will leave you in awe! Zhang Ziyu, a towering 7-foot-3 Chinese basketball star, has taken the court by storm at just 18 years old. Her professional debut has been nothing short of dominant, showcasing her immense talent and potential.

While the Chinese league may not match the WNBA's caliber, it still boasts several former US stars. Yet, Zhang held her own against these seasoned players, leaving many in awe of her skills.

But here's where it gets controversial: Zhang is not just a tall player; she's the tallest in women's basketball history! Standing at an incredible 7-foot-3, she's an inch taller than the legendary Margo Dydek, the former No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. And get this, Zhang is six years younger than Dydek was when she was drafted!

Zhang's journey began in Jinan, Shadong, where she first caught the world's attention at 14. Her dominance at the U18 Asia Cup in June made her an international sensation. Playing against girls over two feet shorter, Zhang dominated the competition, averaging an impressive 35 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. China may have finished second, but Zhang walked away with the MVP title.

So, how will she fare in the WNBA? Some question whether her height will translate into success against more established competition. But Zhang's recent performances suggest otherwise.

In her debut, Zhang scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds in just 13 minutes. But her most recent games have been even more impressive. She went head-to-head with Kamilla Cardoso, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and held her own, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, and three blocks. Then, she faced off against Kalani Brown, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and again, she didn't back down, finishing with seven points, one rebound, and one block.

And this is the part most people miss: Zhang Ziyu isn't just a tall player; she's a skilled competitor. She can hold her own against some of the best defensive players and bullies in the paint. Her first test as a 7-foot-3, 18-year-old proved she belongs on the court with the best.

So, what do you think? Is Zhang Ziyu the next big thing in women's basketball? Will she dominate the WNBA when she makes her transition? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this incredible young talent!

7'3" Zhang Ziyu DOMINATES! Chinese Phenom Bullies WNBA Players at 18! (2026)

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