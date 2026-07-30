61 New Tech Jobs in Belfast: Reward Expands with High-Paying Roles (2026)

The tech industry's latest boom in Belfast is a testament to the city's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and high-value jobs. Reward, a customer engagement platform owned by Rezolve Ai, is expanding its operations in Belfast, creating 61 new jobs with an average salary of £54,000. This expansion is a significant development for the region, highlighting the potential for growth in the tech sector and the importance of attracting and retaining top talent.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the nature of the company's work. Reward specializes in driving customer engagement through rewards, a strategy that has proven successful for clients like Visa, Mastercard, NatWest, Amazon, and McDonald's. The company's focus on innovation and international expansion, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, underscores the importance of a dynamic and adaptable workforce. The Belfast office, in particular, plays a crucial role in product development, engineering, and business operations across international markets, indicating a strategic investment in the region's talent pool.

In my opinion, this development is a win-win for both the company and the region. Reward benefits from the region's technology ecosystem and the quality of talent, enabling them to build a strong team that supports customers across international markets. The region, in turn, gains high-value jobs, a boost to the local economy, and a reputation as a prime location for building and scaling advanced technology and data services. This reinforces the idea that investing in a skilled workforce and fostering an innovative environment can lead to significant economic growth and development.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the average salary of £54,000 and the traditional perception of Belfast as a less economically vibrant city. This disparity highlights the changing landscape of the region and the increasing demand for high-skilled jobs. It also underscores the importance of investing in education and training to ensure that the region can continue to attract and retain top talent.

What many people don't realize is the potential for further growth and development in Belfast. The city's tech sector is still relatively young, and there is a significant opportunity to build upon the success of companies like Reward. The presence of leading universities and a positive business environment further supports the idea that Belfast can become a major player in the global tech industry.

If you take a step back and think about it, the expansion of Reward in Belfast is a microcosm of the broader trend of tech companies choosing to locate in cities with a strong talent pool and a supportive business environment. This trend is reshaping the economic landscape, with cities like Belfast becoming increasingly attractive to tech startups and established companies alike. It raises a deeper question about the role of government and local organizations in fostering an environment that supports innovation and economic growth.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of Invest NI in supporting the expansion. Their partnership with Reward highlights the importance of government and local organizations in attracting and retaining businesses. By providing support and resources, Invest NI is helping to create a more robust and resilient economy in Northern Ireland, one that can compete on a global scale.

What this really suggests is that the future of Belfast's tech sector looks bright. With the right support and investment, the city can continue to build upon its success and become a leading hub for innovation and high-value jobs. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on the local community, creating a more prosperous and sustainable future for all residents.