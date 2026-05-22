£600 Million Project to Transform Derby's A38: Flyovers, Underpasses, and More (2026)

Imagine sitting in gridlock on the A38 in Derby, late for work or missing a family event, all because traffic is at a standstill. It’s a daily frustration for thousands, but a £600 million plan aims to change that—though not without controversy. A market engagement notice published by National Highways reveals a massive project set to transform this notorious stretch of road, where local drivers clash with long-distance travelers heading between Birmingham and the M1. The plan? A network of flyovers and underpasses designed to ease congestion and keep traffic moving smoothly. Sounds like a dream, right? But here’s where it gets controversial: this project has been decades in the making, with public consultations starting as far back as 2001. Yet, progress has been repeatedly halted, leading to redesigns and even legal challenges from campaigners. According to National Highways, construction is expected to take four years, starting in January 2028 and wrapping up in January 2038. Once complete, the contractor will be responsible for maintaining the surrounding landscape—a detail often overlooked in infrastructure projects. And this is the part most people miss: the agency hopes to appoint a contractor 18 months before work begins, but will this timeline hold, or will delays continue to plague the project? Is this the solution Derby needs, or are there better ways to tackle congestion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!