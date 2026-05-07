6 Unexpected Items You Can Clean in Your Dishwasher (2026)

Unleash the Power of Your Dishwasher: 6 Unexpected Items You Can Clean with Ease!

Imagine a world where cleaning becomes a breeze, and your trusty dishwasher transforms into a versatile helper! It's time to uncover the hidden potential of your dishwasher and say goodbye to tedious cleaning tasks. Prepare to be amazed as we reveal 6 surprising items that can be effortlessly cleaned in this magical machine.

But here's the twist: while dishwashers are known for their convenience, the debate between hand washing and machine cleaning still rages on. However, with these unexpected items, the choice becomes crystal clear. Get ready to revolutionize your cleaning routine and save precious time!

Fridge Shelves and Drawers: Say Goodbye to Sticky Spills

Cleaning the fridge is a dreaded chore, but fear not! Cleaning expert Georgina Shepherd from Housekeep has a game-changing tip. Most glass and plastic fridge shelves and drawers are dishwasher-safe and can be placed on the top rack. The heat and detergent work their magic, removing sticky spills and bacteria with ease. It's a life-saver for busy bees like us!

Pet Bowls: A Clean and Healthy Solution for Furry Friends

If you have pets, you know the struggle of keeping their bowls clean. Cleaning expert Nigel Bearman from Daily Poppins recommends the dishwasher as the best solution. Especially for metal and ceramic bowls, a hot wash helps break down biofilm that hand washing might miss. It's a win-win, ensuring a clean and healthy dining experience for your furry companions.

Flip Flops and Crocs: The Ultimate Shoe Refresh

Get ready for a shoe cleaning revelation! Cleaning expert Deyan Dimitrov from Laundryheap shares an unexpected tip. You can safely chuck your flip flops and crocs into the dishwasher along with your dishes. To remove odors and tough bacteria, add a capful of a baking soda and vinegar mixture. Just remember to run them on a cold cycle to avoid any shrinkage.

Garden Tools: Sparkling Clean and Ready for Action

When spring arrives, your garden tools will thank you for this clever trick. Deyan notes that tools with rubber, plastic, or ceramic handles are dishwasher-safe. Simply pop them into the silverware compartment, and they'll emerge sparkling clean. No more tedious manual scrubbing!

Plastic Toys: A Fun and Easy Cleaning Solution

Kids' toys can take a beating, but Nigel has a brilliant solution. Hard plastic toys without batteries can safely go in the dishwasher, especially on the top rack. This is a lifesaver for bath toys prone to mold. Just remember to check for electronic components and avoid painted toys.

Hairbrushes and Combs: A Daily Hygiene Must

Let's face it, our hairbrushes and combs often go neglected. But Georgina advises a simple solution: remove the hair first, then run them through the dishwasher for a deep clean and sanitization. It's a quick and effective way to remove oil, dirt, and bacteria, ensuring a fresh and healthy hair care routine.

Which of these surprising dishwasher-safe items blew your mind the most? Share your thoughts and join the conversation! Are there any other unexpected items you've successfully cleaned in your dishwasher? We'd love to hear your creative cleaning hacks!