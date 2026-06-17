6 NHL Players Who Struggled Defensively in 2025-26: Surprising Stats and Reputations (2026)

Let's dive into the intriguing world of NHL defense and the players who, despite their reputation, struggled defensively during the 2025-26 season. This topic is a fascinating exploration of how we evaluate players and the often-overlooked nuances of defensive prowess.

The Challenge of Evaluating Defense

Defending in the NHL is an art that's tricky to assess. Unlike offensive plays that are more visible, good defense often goes unnoticed because it's about preventing events from happening. This makes it challenging to rely solely on the eye test or traditional stats like blocked shots and hits.

Advanced Stats: A Better Tool

Enter advanced stats. These metrics provide a more comprehensive view of a player's defensive impact. While not perfect, they offer a significant improvement over traditional methods. However, they also reveal a gap between a player's reputation and their actual defensive performance.

Players Who Disappointed Defensively

Anthony Cirelli: The Selke Conundrum

Despite being a Selke Trophy finalist, Cirelli's defensive stats tell a different story. His regularized adjusted plus-minus expected goals against per 60 minutes (5v5 RAPM xGA/60) and defensive goals above replacement (GAR) were not as impressive as his reputation suggests. When compared to his top-six partner, Brandon Hagel, Cirelli's defensive impact was notably lower. This raises questions about the Selke Trophy and the reliance on reputation over performance.

Sidney Crosby: The Defensive Myth

Crosby, once praised for his offensive prowess, has seen a shift in narrative, with many now applauding his defensive abilities. However, a closer look reveals that Crosby's defensive impact has been inconsistent. This season, his defensive stats were not strong, and he hasn't had a consistently positive defensive impact since 2020-21. It's a reminder that narratives can sometimes overshadow the facts.

Victor Hedman: A Season of Struggles

Hedman, a key part of the Lightning's defensive success, had a nightmare season. Health issues limited his playing time, and his defensive stats were not up to his usual standard. This, coupled with the Lightning's overall decline, suggests that Hedman's absence might not have been the sole reason for their first-round exit.

Auston Matthews: A Simple Solution?

Matthews, once considered a two-way threat, has struggled defensively in the last two seasons. Some attribute this to the systems and strategies employed by his former coach, Craig Berube. With Berube's departure, there's a belief that Matthews' defensive game could improve. It's an interesting case study on how coaching can impact a player's performance.

Charlie McAvoy: Elite or Slipping?

McAvoy's defensive game has taken a turn for the worse in the past two seasons. The question now is whether this is a temporary dip or a long-term trend. If it's the latter, the Bruins might need to consider adding more defensive depth to their roster.

Vincent Trocheck: A Steady Decline

Trocheck's defensive game has been on a downward trajectory for three consecutive seasons. His recruitment for the Olympics, based on his defensive abilities, seems misguided in hindsight. The Rangers might consider trading Trocheck while his value is still high, especially if his defensive struggles are here to stay.

Deeper Analysis

The reliance on reputation over performance is a broader issue in sports evaluation. It's a reminder that we should always question our assumptions and seek a more nuanced understanding of player performance.

Conclusion

This exploration of defensive struggles in the NHL highlights the importance of critical thinking and the use of advanced stats in player evaluation. It's a fascinating aspect of the game that often goes unnoticed, but it can have a significant impact on team success.