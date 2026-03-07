6 Chicago Archdiocese Schools Closing: What You Need to Know (2026)

Chicago's Catholic Schools Face Consolidation: 6 Institutions to Shut Down!

In a recent announcement, the Archdiocese of Chicago has revealed a difficult decision to close six schools, citing low enrollment and financial struggles. This move, set to take effect at the end of the academic year, has left many wondering about the future of Catholic education in the city.

The Impact:

Archdiocesan officials acknowledged the deep roots these schools have in their communities but emphasized the unsustainable nature of their operations due to declining student numbers and mounting deficits. Greg Richmond, the superintendent, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, 'Despite the tireless efforts of staff and community members, the schools could not overcome their financial challenges.'

The Schools Affected:

The schools set to close include Our Lady of Humility in Beach Park, Sts. Bruno and Richard, St. Hubert in Hoffman Estates, and three Chicago-based institutions: St. Jerome, St. Francis Borgia, and St. Stanislaus Kostka.

Supporting the Affected:

The Archdiocese has pledged to support students and families during this transition, helping them enroll in alternative schools. Additionally, they aim to assist teachers and staff in finding new roles within the Archdiocese's remaining schools.

But here's where it gets controversial—is this a necessary step towards ensuring the long-term viability of Catholic education in Chicago, or a sign of a broader crisis in the city's educational landscape?