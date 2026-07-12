6 Best Plants to Suppress Weeds: Expert-Approved Perennials and Evergreens (2026)

We all know the struggle of battling weeds in our gardens, especially during the peak growing seasons. It's a never-ending battle, and one that many gardeners dread. But what if I told you there's a more sustainable and natural way to keep those pesky weeds at bay? Enter the world of expert-approved perennials and evergreens that can suppress weeds for good.

The Power of Plant Selection

When it comes to weed control, choosing the right plants is key. These plants act as natural suppressors, forming a dense canopy over the soil, thus limiting the space and light that weeds need to thrive. It's a brilliant, eco-friendly solution that benefits both your garden and the wider ecosystem.

As a professional gardener, I've had the pleasure of working with some of these incredible plants, and I can vouch for their effectiveness. They not only keep weeds in check but also add ornamental value to your garden, creating a beautiful and healthy landscape.

Monkey Grass: A Tough and Versatile Ground Cover

One of my favorite plants for weed suppression is Monkey Grass, scientifically known as Liriope muscari. This tough little ground cover can thrive in a wide range of climates, from US hardiness zone 4 to zone 10. Over time, it forms a lush, evergreen carpet, covering bare soil and naturally crowding out weeds.

What makes Monkey Grass so fascinating is its resilience. It might take a year or two to establish, but once it's happy and settled, it requires minimal attention. It can even tolerate dry periods in summer, making it an excellent choice for low-maintenance gardens.

Juniper: The Creeping Wonder

If you're looking for a low-growing evergreen ground cover, Juniperus horizontalis, or Creeping Juniper, is an excellent choice. This attractive shrub provides year-round greenery, making it perfect for challenging areas under large trees.

One of the best things about Juniper is its ability to choke out weeds. It grows well in US hardiness zones 3 to 9 and thrives in sunny spots. So, if you're looking for a natural, chemical-free way to get rid of weeds, planting Juniper is a smart move.

Carex: The Low-Maintenance Wonder

Carex, often considered one of the best native grasses, is another fantastic choice for weed suppression. Many Carex species spread steadily, forming dense clumps that cover the soil and leave little room for unwanted growth.

One beautiful option is the Pennsylvania Sedge (Carex pennsylvanica), with its fine-textured foliage that turns warm shades of orange and copper in the fall. It grows well in partially shaded locations and can be found in US hardiness zones 3 to 8.

What many people don't realize is that Carex spreads via rhizomes, producing underground stems that create a weed-suppressing carpet over time. To maximize its effectiveness, it's best to plant Carex in generous drifts rather than as isolated specimens.

Ground Cover Roses: A Sea of Blooms and Weed Control

Ground cover roses, or procumbent roses, are low-growing roses that can form a dense and thick carpet when planted close together. This not only creates a sea of beautiful blooms but also helps keep weeds out by competing for space and light.

As with all roses, ground cover roses prefer sunny sites with well-draining soil. Fertilizing them during the growing season with a rose feed will help them thrive and continue their weed-suppressing mission.

Pinus Mugo: The Dwarf Pine's Slow but Sure Suppression

Pinus mugo, or the Dwarf Pine, is often considered one of the best pine trees for its compact and dense habit. When planted in groups, these small mounded shrubs eventually connect, forming a beautiful cloud-like structure.

While the Dwarf Pine is a slow-growing shrub, it's worth the wait. Over time, it forms a natural mulch layer with its fallen pine needles, preventing weeds from germinating. So, although it might take a few years to fill a border, it's a valuable addition to your weed-fighting arsenal.

Hellebores: Elegant Flowers and Effective Weed Control

Hellebores are usually grown for their elegant winter and early spring flowers, but they also have a secret superpower - effective weed suppression. These shade-loving perennials produce large, leathery evergreen leaves that cover the soil for most of the year, blocking light and reducing weed seed germination.

To maximize their weed-suppressing potential, plant Hellebores in generous drifts rather than as individual specimens. As they mature, their foliage will knit together, forming a canopy that shades the ground and limits unwanted growth, especially in woodland-style borders and shady corners.

There are many Hellebore varieties to choose from, offering a range of flower colors from white to near-black. Most perform best in US hardiness zones 4 to 8, often blooming through frost and snow, providing much-needed color and interest during the colder months.

A Broader Perspective

While these plants are excellent at suppressing weeds, it's important to remember that weeds can also be a valuable food source for pollinators like birds and bees. So, consider leaving a small patch of ground where weeds can grow to attract and nourish these beneficial creatures.

In conclusion, these expert-approved perennials and evergreens offer a natural and sustainable solution to weed control. By choosing the right plants and understanding their unique abilities, you can create a beautiful, healthy, and eco-friendly garden. So, why not give them a try and transform your garden into a weed-free haven?