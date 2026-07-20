5 Underrated Farrow & Ball Paint Colors You Need to Try | Expert Picks for Unique Interiors (2026)

Are you tired of seeing the same old paint colors everywhere? It's time to break free from the ordinary and explore the hidden gems in Farrow & Ball's extensive palette! While shades like Setting Plaster and Railings have their moment in the spotlight, there’s a treasure trove of underrated colors waiting to transform your space into something truly unique. But here’s where it gets exciting: Farrow & Ball’s color expert, Patrick O’Donnell, is here to reveal five lesser-known shades that deserve a standing ovation.

Farrow & Ball boasts an impressive collection of 132 paint colors, yet many remain unsung heroes. If you’re craving a fresh and original look, why not dive into these overlooked hues? Even as someone who regularly explores their palette, I turned to Patrick, the brand’s ambassador and color guru, to uncover the shades that are flying under the radar—but shouldn’t be. And this is the part most people miss: choosing these lesser-known colors can make your space not only more interesting but also distinctly yours.

Brassica: The Ethereal Lavender-Lilac

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‘Mauves, lilacs, and mulberries are making waves in fabrics and wallpapers, but their paint counterparts haven’t caught up yet,’ Patrick notes. ‘When used thoughtfully, these shades add a subtle intrigue, especially for those ready to venture beyond the usual blues and greens.’ Brassica, a lavender-lilac gem, stands out for its ethereal quality. Its softness makes it versatile, seamlessly fitting into both modern and traditional spaces. While deeper purples are trending, softer lilacs like Brassica remain underappreciated—but they’re perfect for those who adore purple. Controversial take: Could lilacs be the next big thing in interiors?

If you’re into birth month colors and February is your month, Brassica is your go-to, as purple symbolizes February’s essence.

Farrow & Ball

Brassica Estate Emulsion Paint 2.5L

Fake Tan: The Warm, Underused Terracotta

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Dark, earthy terracottas have been all the rage, but their lighter counterparts? Not so much. ‘Apricot pinks and faded terracottas can feel intimidating, but they’re incredibly effective for adding warmth,’ Patrick explains. These hues, popular in the mid-20th century and briefly in the 1980s, can transform even the most uninspiring rooms. They shine in sunlit spaces, where their apricot notes create a soft, sunny glow. But here’s the question: Are we overlooking these lighter terracottas because they’re less trendy, or is there untapped potential?

Max Hurd’s home (pictured above) showcases how Fake Tan can be used to its full potential, proving it’s a shade worth reconsidering.

Farrow & Ball

Fake Tan Paint 2.5L

Suffield Green: The Regency Green Revival

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While Green Smoke is a bestseller, other Farrow & Ball greens remain in the shadows. Patrick highlights Regency greens like Suffield Green as particularly underrated. ‘We often lean toward cooler or darker greens, but mid-greens bring a joyful freshness to any space,’ he says. These richer hues pair effortlessly with other colors, making them ideal for layering textiles and artwork. But why do we gravitate toward the extremes when mid-greens offer such balance?

Farrow & Ball

Suffield Green Paint 2.5L

Wainscot and Dauphin: The Unsung Brown Heroes

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Browns have been huge in recent years, yet Wainscot and Dauphin remain underappreciated. ‘Tobacco and caramel tones exude understated elegance,’ Patrick says. ‘They layer beautifully with greens, blues, pinks, and reds, adding warmth to any space.’ Pair them with crisp white trim for a modern look or softer neutrals for a cozy vibe. But here’s the debate: Are these shades too niche, or are they simply waiting for their moment to shine?

Farrow & Ball

Wainscot Paint 2.5L

Farrow & Ball

Dauphin Paint 2.5L

Which of these underrated Farrow & Ball shades speaks to you? Let’s spark a conversation—do you agree these colors deserve more love, or do you think they’re best left in the archives? Share your thoughts below!