5 Forgotten Rockstar Games That Were Actually Amazing! (2026)

5 Unforgettable Rockstar Games You Might Have Forgotten

Rockstar Games, the powerhouse behind iconic franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, has an extensive history of delivering exceptional gaming experiences. While their recent successes are well-known, it's easy to overlook some of their earlier, lesser-known gems. These games, though not as widely celebrated as their more recent counterparts, are definitely worth revisiting. Here are five Rockstar Games that you might have forgotten were truly awesome.

Smuggler's Run 2: Hostile Territory

The Smuggler's Run series is all about evading the law while transporting illegal goods across vast maps. The first game, developed by the studio that would later become Rockstar San Diego, set the stage for this thrilling gameplay. Smuggler's Run 2, while not a groundbreaking sequel, offered a few new maps and enhanced police AI. The police in this game are more aggressive and skilled, making the smuggling experience both challenging and incredibly satisfying.

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

In 2006, Rockstar surprised fans with a highly realistic ping pong simulator, Table Tennis. This game was more than just a tech demo; it showcased Rockstar's ability to push the boundaries of Xbox 360 hardware. Despite its slight focus on gameplay and visuals, Table Tennis remains a polished and enjoyable experience. It's a shame it lacked a classic Rockstar story mode, but its strategic gameplay and stunning visuals make it a must-play for fans of the genre.

Midnight Club II

Rockstar San Diego's Midnight Club series is a collection of solid racers, but Midnight Club II stands out. It introduced motorcycles to the series, adding a new layer of gameplay. The game's portrayal of major cities like Los Angeles, Paris, and Tokyo is exceptional, and the ability to switch between four- and two-wheeled vehicles is a unique feature. While Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Dub Edition brought licensed vehicles and real-world maps, Midnight Club II's blend of action and style remains unmatched.

Manhunt

Manhunt is a dark and intense game that pushes the boundaries of stealth gaming. Players take on the role of James Earl Cash, a death-row inmate involved in creating snuff films to gain freedom and save his family. The game's graphic nature and gruesome kills are not for the faint-hearted. Despite its heavy subject matter, Manhunt offers a unique and gripping experience, providing players with a high level of freedom and tension, making it one of the most memorable PS2 games.

The Warriors

When Rockstar announced a beat-'em-up game based on the cult classic film The Warriors, fans were perplexed. Coming on the heels of the massive success of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, it seemed like a strange choice. However, The Warriors turned out to be a hidden gem. Its combat system was ahead of its time, and the game's soundtrack and voice acting were top-notch. Despite its initial controversy, The Warriors is a testament to Rockstar's ability to innovate and deliver memorable gaming experiences.

These games, though not as widely celebrated as some of Rockstar's more recent titles, are definitely worth revisiting. They showcase the developer's versatility and their early commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming. So, if you've forgotten these gems, it's time to give them another chance!