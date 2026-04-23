49ers GM John Lynch on Mac Jones Trade: 'Fairly Strong' Offer Needed (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NFL drama! The future of Mac Jones with the 49ers is uncertain, and it's got everyone talking. While head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise at the idea of Jones leaving, the team isn't shutting down trade talks.

Mac Jones stepped up as a starter when Brock Purdy was injured in 2025, and that performance has caught the eye of other teams. General Manager John Lynch is clear: any team interested in Jones will need to make a compelling offer.

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"He's a valuable asset," Lynch emphasized. "We'd need a strong proposal to even consider letting him go. We believe we're a stronger team with him, and his presence is a real boost."

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But here's where it gets controversial... Jones himself believes he's proven his starter capabilities, but opportunities may be limited this offseason.

So, will the 49ers hold onto their backup quarterback, or is a trade on the horizon? And if so, what kind of package would convince them to let Jones go?

This is the part most people miss: the 49ers' decision could impact the entire league. Will they keep their valuable asset, or will another team snatch him up?

What do you think? Should the 49ers trade Mac Jones, or is he too valuable to let go? Let's discuss in the comments!

49ers GM John Lynch on Mac Jones Trade: 'Fairly Strong' Offer Needed (2026)

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