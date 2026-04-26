49ers Free Agency: Should They Retain Jason Pinnock? (2026)

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a crucial decision as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the team must decide whether to retain do-everything defensive back Jason Pinnock or move on to other options. The 49ers have a challenging task ahead, as they must weigh the benefits of keeping Pinnock's experience against the potential for upgrading their defense.

Pinnock, a 26-year-old with a year of experience with the New York Jets and New York Giants, has proven his worth with 41 tackles in 17 games for the 49ers in the 2025 season. However, his playing time decreased significantly after Malik Mustapha returned from injury. This raises the question: is Pinnock's role in the team's future?

If Pinnock leaves, the 49ers have Ji'Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, and Marques Sigle as potential replacements. While this group could be solid, the team should consider upgrading their defense. Free agency offers several options, including Jaquan Brisker, Kamren Curl, Kyle Dugger, and Kevin Byard, who could step in as starters in 2026.

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As a free agent, Pinnock is likely to receive a contract between $2 million and $4 million. The 49ers should consider whether the team's resources are best spent re-signing Pinnock or investing in other areas of the defense.

The decision to re-sign Pinnock or move on is a delicate balance between experience and potential. The 49ers must decide whether to build on Pinnock's contributions or explore other options to strengthen their defense. What do you think? Should the 49ers re-sign Jason Pinnock, or is it time to move on and upgrade the position?