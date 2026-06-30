£485m GP Contract Uplift: What It Means for UK Healthcare in 2026/27 (2026)

The government unveils a substantial £485 million boost for GPs in England, alongside a new initiative to fund additional GPs and extended doctor sessions. This contract, imposed without prior approval, introduces significant changes, including a revised QOF and same-day access for urgent queries. Dr. Amanda Doyle's letter outlines these modifications, highlighting a 3.6% funding increase. Key changes include a practice-level reimbursement scheme for new GP recruitment, revised additional roles reimbursement, and expanded obesity-related indicators. Targets for childhood vaccinations and seasonal vaccinations for nursing home residents are also adjusted. The contract emphasizes same-day access for urgent patients, with practices determining urgency. It mandates the use of advice and guidance, prohibits patient callbacks, and introduces risk stratification tools for patient care prioritization. The government's focus on GP capacity and access improvements is evident, with a £485 million investment increase, aiming to enhance patient experience and shift from treatment to prevention. The contract's value reaches £13,863 million, with a 3.6% cash growth or 1.4% real terms growth. Dr. Doyle emphasizes the effectiveness of these changes in improving access and patient experience, supported by new reimbursement funds and ARRS adjustments. Further guidance and a dedicated webinar are scheduled for March 2026, with more updates to follow.